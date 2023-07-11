Youngkin, Virginia Republicans encourage early voting with new program

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R ) and Virginia Republicans rolled out an absentee and early vote program on Tuesday in an effort to boost the party’s state candidates in November’s off-year elections.

The effort, known as “Secure Your Vote,” is a coordinated campaign between Youngkin, the Virginia Republican Party, the Republican State Leadership Committee, the Virginia Senate Republican Caucus and the House Republican Campaign Committee.

“To take us to the next level, I need your early vote this year,” Youngkin says in the effort’s announcement video. “We can’t go into our elections down thousands of voters. You can secure your vote before Election Day.

Republicans and Democrats are gearing up for what will be a contested battle in November when all 40 of Virginia’s Senate seats and all 100 of its House of Delegates seats are on the ballot.

Youngkin signaled he would be playing a major role in bolstering Republicans earlier this year when he endorsed a number of Republicans ahead of their primary contests. All of his endorsed candidates went on to win their contests.

The absentee and early voting effort in Virginia is also indicative of a broader trend among Republicans to embrace the voting practices in an effort to catch up with Democrats.

Last month, the Republican National Committee (RNC) launched its “Bank Your Vote” campaign to encourage the party’s voters to get comfortable with the practice ahead of 2024.

On top of that, former President Trump, the frontrunner in the 2024 GOP primary who for years has cast doubt on early voting and mail ballots, has also begun to urge voters to embrace those methods after last year’s lackluster midterm elections for the GOP.