Warren: I will consider running for president after the midterms

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTop consumer bureau official blasts colleague over blog posts dismissing racism Overnight Health Care: House passes opioid bill | Trump signs health funding bill | Planned Parenthood ads offer resources to sexual assault survivors House overwhelmingly passes bill to fight opioid crisis MORE (D-Mass.) said at a town hall today she would consider running for president in 2020 once the midterm elections are done.

“After November 6, I will take a hard look at running for president,” she told a crowd in Holyoke, Mass., which garnered an extended standing ovation, according to CBS News.

"After November 6, I will take a hard look at running for president," @SenWarren says at a town hall in Holyoke, to an extended standing ovation. — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) September 29, 2018

The comments are among the firmest of any prospective Democratic presidential hopeful that they could seek the party’s nomination.

The only other Democrat to announce a firmer stance on running for president is Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyPeter King: Trump, Sanders 'tapped into anger in both parties' Election Countdown: Kavanaugh allegations put GOP in tough spot | Republicans start to pull plug on candidates | Dems get early start in Iowa | O'Rourke defends Cruz after protesters interrupt dinner | Why Biden is the Democrat GOP most fears Democrats get early start in Iowa MORE (D-Md.), who already formally announced his campaign.

Should Warren run for president, it is expected that she would enter a crowded Democratic primary and could face fellow Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerRepublicans reject effort to subpoena Mark Judge Live coverage: Senate Judiciary to vote on Kavanaugh confirmation Explosive Kavanaugh hearing is moment of clarity for America MORE (D-N.J.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWalkout was spontaneous, says Dem Democrats walk out of hearing room in protest Republicans reject effort to subpoena Mark Judge MORE (D-Calif.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandFord testimony adds to pressure on Kavanaugh Live coverage: Senators plan next steps after Kavanaugh-Ford hearing Republicans push forward despite new Kavanaugh allegations MORE (D-N.Y.) and Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersHHS chief dismisses 'Medicare for all' as 'too good to be true' Time to pass tax reform 2.0 Peter King: Trump, Sanders 'tapped into anger in both parties' MORE (I-Vt.).

Warren has long been considered a darling to the progressive wing of the Democratic Party in a time when many prospective candidates seek to appeal to that part of the party.

While Warren decided against running for president in 2016, she was reportedly on the vice presidential shortlist for Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHouse GOP group cuts financial support for Coffman, Bishop GOP lawmaker's campaign shares meme comparing Ford to Hillary Clinton Voter registration on the rise in Nevada MORE’s presidential campaign. Clinton ultimately picked Sen. Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael KaineRepublicans shift course after outside counsel falters GOP senator calls Ford ‘credible’ The Hill's Morning Report — Kavanaugh could be confirmed within days MORE (D-Va.).

If Warren were to run and win the nomination, her longtime personal feud with President Trump Donald John TrumpTop consumer bureau official blasts colleague over blog posts dismissing racism Trump 'baby blimp' going to Washington state for Pence visit House GOP group cuts financial support for Coffman, Bishop MORE would likely be escalated. The president has dubbed her “Pocahontas,” referring to her controversial claim to Native American heritage. Warren has been a frequent critic of the Trump White House.

Warren is up for reelection this year in the Senate, but it is widely assumed that she will win a second term.