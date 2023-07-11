trending:

Campaign

Trump slips behind Biden in hypothetical matchup: poll

by Julia Shapero - 07/11/23 1:21 PM ET
(AP Photo/John Locher/Susan Walsh)

Former President Trump slipped behind President Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, according to a new Morning Consult poll.

While 43 percent of registered voters in the poll said they would support the sitting president in a 2024 rematch, 42 percent said they would back the former president. Another 10 percent said they would support someone else, while 5 percent remained unsure, the poll found.

Biden is also leading Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is considered Trump’s biggest competition for the Republican nomination, by 5 points in the hypothetical matchup. While the president maintained 43 percent support among registered voters, DeSantis garnered 38 percent support, according to the poll.

Trump remains the clear front-runner in the race for the Republican nomination, with 56 percent of potential GOP primary voters saying they would back the former president. DeSantis sits in a distant second, with 17 percent support, the poll found.

Conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy pulled into third among the packed field of Republican candidates, with 8 percent support, while former Vice President Mike Pence fell into fourth, with 7 percent.

Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie all garnered 3 percent support, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson received 1 percent support, according to the poll.

The Morning Consult general election poll was conducted July 7-9 with 5,000 registered voters and had a margin of error of 1 percentage point.

The Republican primary poll was also conducted July 7-9, surveying 3,616 potential GOP primary voters with a margin of error of 1-2 percentage points.

