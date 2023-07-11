Trump lands endorsements from six GOP reps in Michigan

Former President Trump received endorsements from all six members of Michigan’s Republican delegation in the House, his campaign announced Tuesday.

The campaign said in a release that GOP Reps. Tim Walberg, Bill Huizenga, John Moolenaar, Jack Bergman, Lisa McClain and John James declared their support for the former president in the 2024 Republican presidential nominating contest. All of them will serve as the leaders of Trump’s Michigan federal leadership team, working to try to help Trump win the state’s electoral votes.

Trump previously endorsed all six in their races for their House seats during last year’s midterm elections.

The release notes that Trump’s win in Michigan during the 2016 election marked the first time a Republican won the state in a presidential race in nearly 30 years. He won the state in 2016 by about 10,000 votes but lost when running for reelection in 2020 by about 150,000 votes.

Trump has continued to rack up endorsements from Republicans as he remains the front-runner for the GOP nomination in 2024. He has received endorsements from dozens of members of Congress.

Trump has built up large leads both in primary polling and in receiving endorsements. His current top competitor for the nomination based on polls, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), has only been endorsed by five current House members.

“Under the Trump presidency, America was prosperous, the economy was strong, the world was a safer place, and Michiganders were better off. President Trump has proven he has the ability to deliver results on Day One and also the ability to win in key battleground states like Michigan, being the only Republican to win a Presidential race here since 1988,” Walberg, Huizenga, Moolenaar, Bergman and McClain said in the release.

The five House members said Trump will strengthen the economy, increase domestic energy production and improve border security if reelected as president.

James argued in the release that President Biden’s policies have hurt Michigan’s middle class especially.

“In 2024, we need to give hope to Americans who feel like their government is failing them,” he said.