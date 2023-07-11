Trump campaign: Christie lives in ‘perpetual fantasy land’ about becoming president 

The Trump campaign blasted GOP candidate Chris Christie for living in a “perpetual fantasy land” about becoming president.

“Chris Christie lives in a perpetual fantasy land where he thinks he can be president. Everything that comes out of his mouth is a lie wrapped in incoherent psychotic rage, and he needs to get some professional help,” Steven Cheung, spokesperson for former President Trump’s campaign, told The Hill.

The Hill reached out to Trump’s campaign for comment after Christie spoke on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Tuesday, where he said that to avoid going to jail, Trump may consider taking a plea deal instead of going to trial. The former New Jersey governor also said that Trump goes to bed every night “thinking about the sound of the jail cell door closing” as the 37-count federal indictment in the classified documents case looms over him.

“And I’m telling you, no matter what he says no matter how he’s bragging and going on and on, about him not being afraid, he goes to bed every night, thinking about the sound of that jail cell door closing behind them,” Christie said.

“So the point of all that, really is to say, when push comes to shove, I’m not so sure [Trump] won’t take a plea. Because if that’s the only way he knows he can avoid prison, I think he just may,” he added.

Christie formally launched his challenge to Trump in June. Christie has been an outspoken critic of Trump over the past two years and, especially with regard to the former president’s indictment last month. He said Tuesday that Trump’s conduct in the classified documents case was “reprehensible,” noting that the whole case could have been avoided if Trump handed over the documents when he was asked to do.

Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges of mishandling classified documents found at his private residence in Mar-a-Lago and alleged attempts to keep them from the government.

The Hill has reached out to Christie’s campaign for comment.