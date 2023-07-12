trending:

Campaign

Jim Justice rakes in close to $1M in second quarter for Manchin’s Senate seat

by Caroline Vakil - 07/12/23 5:00 AM ET
Associated Press/Chris Jackson

Gov. Jim Justice’s (R) campaign announced on Wednesday that the West Virginia Republican had raised nearly $1 million in the second quarter of fundraising this year as he looks to unseat Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

Justice raked in $935,035 in the second quarter this year and ended the quarter with more than $800,000 cash on hand. The campaign saw contributions from 5,526 individual donors, with more than 90 percent of them contributing less than $100. 

It’s not immediately clear what Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.), who’s also vying for the GOP nomination to take on Manchin, received in the latest round of fundraising. But Mooney reported over $500,000 in the first quarter of fundraising this year.

“Governor Justice has received tremendous support from West Virginians and those who have confidence in his leadership and conservative record of achievements in West Virginia,” Roman Stauffer, Justice’s campaign manager, said in a statement.

“In only 64 days, with no prior federal fundraising experience, Governor Justice raised nearly $1 million, and continues to be the strongest Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in West Virginia,” he added.

The West Virginia Senate race is one of the most closely watched this cycle. Manchin has not said yet whether he’ll run for reelection, though he said he’ll announce whether he plans to run later this year. 

The nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report rates the seat a “toss up.”

Al Weaver contributed to this report.

