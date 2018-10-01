Texas governor calls Beto O'Rourke 'cult-like' figure

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Monday described Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeBeto O'Rourke commits to serving full Senate term if elected, Cruz does not: report Election Countdown: Kavanaugh allegations put GOP in tough spot | Republicans start to pull plug on candidates | Dems get early start in Iowa | O'Rourke defends Cruz after protesters interrupt dinner | Why Biden is the Democrat GOP most fears DC restaurant: Cruz, wife returned to finish meal after protests MORE (D-Texas) as "cult-like" in the way that he's garnered attention in his bid to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzWillie Nelson debuts new song, 'Vote ‘Em Out,' at Beto O'Rourke rally The Texas Senate race should frighten the Republican Party How Flake came to secure Kavanaugh delay MORE (R-Texas).

"He’s been a cult-like, very popular figure the way that he’s run the campaign, but you don’t vote on cult, you don’t vote on personality when you get to the U.S. Senate. You vote on the issues," Abbott said on "Fox & Friends."

Abbott was critical of O'Rourke's liberal policy views, saying Texas voters won't approve of "George Soros policies" such as higher taxes.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Texans are hostile to any candidate who’s talking about raising their taxes," he said. "Texans are hostile to anybody talking about big government programs run their lives."

Abbott likened this year's U.S. Senate race in Texas to his own campaign four years ago against Democrat Wendy Davis, who he noted also gained national attention before losing by roughly 20 percentage points in the general election.

O'Rourke has gained significant traction as he attempts to defeat Cruz in a traditionally Republican state. The Democrat has garnered national attention for his speeches and for his fundraising hauls, while the national GOP has mobilized to support Cruz.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election forecaster, rates the Texas Senate race as as "toss-up."

A RealClearPolitics average of polls in the race shows Cruz with a 4.5 percentage point lead in the race.

Abbott is also up for reelection this year. An average of polls show him with a sizable lead over Democratic candidate Lupe Valdez.