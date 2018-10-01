Clinton releases video encouraging people to vote, volunteer in swing districts

Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonEx-Trump aide: If FBI can investigate Clinton emails in days, it can investigate Kavanaugh in a week Comey defends FBI's ability to investigate Kavanaugh Hirono: Democrats did not expect limited Kavanaugh investigation MORE on Monday in a video on Twitter emphasized the importance of voting in the upcoming midterm elections and urged supporters to get out the vote in key swing districts that could help Democrats retake control of the House.

"Imagine being able to hold this administration accountable, and actually make progress when it comes to affordable health care, the rights of immigrants and refugees, the urgent challenge of climate change, and, yes, I could go on and on," Clinton said in a video shared on Twitter.

Clinton promoted the organization Swing Left, a progressive group with a focus on swing districts that could determine control of the House. Clinton noted in the video that there are "dozens" of "winnable, competitive" swing districts in the upcoming election.

The former secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee highlighted the economy, education, gun violence and women's rights as issues that will be affected by this year's midterms.

In stressing the importance of voting, Clinton referenced her own narrow defeat in the 2016 presidential race, where she lost to President Trump Donald John TrumpKavanaugh polling: FBI on the hot seat Kanye West criticizes 13th Amendment on Twitter Feinstein calls on White House, FBI to release scope of Kavanaugh investigation MORE in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania by less than 80,000 votes combined.

"We can’t take anything for granted. Take it from me," she said with a laugh.

Studies show the single most effective way to encourage people to vote is to talk to them in person or on the phone in the days just before the election.



This year, don't just vote. Volunteer.



Find your closest swing district with @SwingLeft: https://t.co/QSdE8ZbYzl pic.twitter.com/VY4SHnaasD — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 1, 2018

Clinton is increasing her visibility on the campaign trail for Democrats, who need to win 23 seats to take back control of the House and need to pick up two seats to secure the majority in the Senate.

The Democrats face an uphill battle in the Upper Chamber where 10 Democratic senators are defending their seat in a state that President Trump won in 2016.

Clinton is scheduled to headline Democratic National Committee (DNC) fundraisers in San Francisco, Chicago and New York.

On the state level, Clinton will appear with Illinois gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker (D) on Monday at a roundtable event in Chicago and she is expected to campaign in support of Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum (D).