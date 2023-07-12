trending:

Campaign

Mooney’s West Virginia Senate campaign gets $13M fundraising boost

by Caroline Vakil - 07/12/23 9:00 AM ET
Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.)
Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.) arrives to the House Chamber on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 for the second day of the 118th session of Congress as a vote for Speaker continues.

Two groups have fundraised more than $13 million for Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.) as he looks to take Gov. Jim Justice (R) in the West Virginia Senate race. 

Club for Growth Action and Protect Freedom PAC said on Wednesday they had brought in $13.55 million together for Mooney, with Club for Growth Action noting it is already planning to spend at least $10 million in the Senate race for him. 

Meanwhile, Justice’s campaign announced Wednesday that it had brought in close to $1 million in the second quarter of fundraising for this year. It’s not immediately clear what Mooney has raised for the second quarter yet.

“The more West Virginia voters learn about Jim Justice, Mitch McConnell’s chosen candidate, the clearer it becomes that he is a big government RINO,” Club for Growth Action President David McIntosh said in a statement, referring to the “Republican in name only” acronym. 

“Alex Mooney has a strong track record of pushing back on Joe Biden’s radical policy agenda in Washington and is the only candidate in the race that is serious about promoting fiscal responsibility,” he added.

Mooney and Justice are looking to take on Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) next fall, though Manchin has not yet said whether he’ll run for another term. Manchin said he’ll make that decision later this year.

