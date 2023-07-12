Biden campaign bashes Michigan Republicans for Trump endorsement

The Biden campaign on Wednesday called out the Michigan Republican delegation for endorsing former President Trump, saying their loyalty is to him and not families in their state.

“Their message is clear: Loyalty to Donald Trump is more important than delivering for Michigan families,” campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz said in a statement first provided to The Hill.

Trump’s campaign announced on Tuesday that he received endorsements from all six members of Michigan’s Republican delegation in the House, which includes members such as Reps. Tim Walberg and Bill Huizenga.

Michigan is a critical swing state that Biden won in 2020 after Trump took it in 2016. The Biden campaign argued on Wednesday that Michigan Republicans should have learned their lesson after losing in 2020.

“Michigan’s MAGA Republicans haven’t learned anything and are doubling down on the same extreme agenda that cost them the 2020 election, two governors races, and control of both state houses, and has left their state party literally brawling at committee meetings,” Munoz said.

He highlighted Trump’s agenda on Michigan, including when the former president suggested in 2015 moving some car production jobs outside of Michigan to lower-wage states. And he highlighted that the Biden administration has been focused on manufacturing and reinvigorating the industrial base.

“Meanwhile, President Biden and Vice President Harris have delivered an American manufacturing boom, including thousands of new auto jobs in the Great Lakes State and across the country,” Munoz added. “Yet, remarkably, Michigan Republicans are lining up behind Trump’s MAGA agenda that shipped jobs overseas and has promised to work to roll back President Biden and Democrats’ policies that have helped bring back hundreds of thousands of manufacturing jobs.”

The statement is the Biden campaign’s first time calling out specific Republican candidate endorsements.

Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination, endorsed all six Michigan members in their races for their House seats in last year’s midterm elections.