Campaign

Manchin to join No Labels’ NH town hall amid third-party speculation

by Lauren Sforza - 07/12/23 9:22 AM ET
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)
Annabelle Gordon
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) addresses reporters during a press conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 to discuss the Restricting the Emergence of Security Threats that Risk Information and Communications Technology Act which would allow the Department of Commerce to identify and protect against foreign threats to technology products and services.

No Labels, an organization advocating for a third-party candidate, announced that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) will be joining its New Hampshire town hall as speculation grows over whether the senator will make a third-party bid for the White House.

Amid polling showing a potential rematch between President Biden and former President Trump, No Labels has been pushing to create a separate “unity ticket” as a third option for voters in 2024.

The group announced Wednesday that Manchin and former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman (R), who ran for president in 2012, will be the keynote speakers during its “Common Sense” town hall at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire July 17.

Manchin, who is up for reelection next year, is a top target for Republicans hoping to recapture the Senate. He has yet to announce his plans for 2024 but has not ruled out a presidential bid.

The West Virginia senator has had a longtime relationship with No Labels and has been floated as a potential third-party candidate for the group.

“It is clear that most Americans are exceedingly frustrated by the growing divide in our political parties and toxic political rhetoric from our elected leaders,” Manchin said in a statement on his appearance. “Our political discourse is lacking engaged debates around common sense solutions to solve the pressing issues facing our nation.”

The group announced its “Common Sense” agenda earlier this week, saying it will focus on 30 ideas to take on issues facing Americans, including the budget, immigration, inflation and education.

Democrats have raised concerns about a third-party candidate hurting Biden’s chances of reelection, swinging a possible rematch toward Trump, who currently holds a large lead in polls of the GOP primary despite recent indictments.

No Labels said in June that it would end its third-party push if Biden is “way” ahead of Trump in the polls by next spring. The group has already secured places on the ballot in Arizona, Alaska, Colorado and Oregon.

