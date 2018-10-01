Obama backs 260 Democrats in second wave of midterm endorsements

Former President Obama rolled out a second round of midterm endorsements on Monday, throwing his support behind 260 Democrats in races up and down the ballot.

The announcements came two months after the former president issued his first endorsements of the 2018 election cycle, backing 81 candidates in gubernatorial, House, Senate and state legislature races across the country.

However, some prominent Democratic candidates were not on the list released on Monday, including Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeBeto O'Rourke commits to serving full Senate term if elected, Cruz does not: report Election Countdown: Kavanaugh allegations put GOP in tough spot | Republicans start to pull plug on candidates | Dems get early start in Iowa | O'Rourke defends Cruz after protesters interrupt dinner | Why Biden is the Democrat GOP most fears DC restaurant: Cruz, wife returned to finish meal after protests MORE (D-Texas), who's looking to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzWillie Nelson debuts new song, 'Vote ‘Em Out,' at Beto O'Rourke rally The Texas Senate race should frighten the Republican Party How Flake came to secure Kavanaugh delay MORE (R); Rep. Keith Ellison Keith Maurice EllisonKavanaugh outrage exposes media bias — yet again Ellison asks Ethics Committee to investigate abuse allegations against him Webb: The new mob: Anti-American Dems MORE (D-Minn.), who has denied domestic abuse allegations from a former girlfriend; and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.).

Among those Democrats to get a shoutout in Obama's latest round of endorsements was Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who's locked in a tight battle for the Florida governor's mansion, and Ben Jealous, who's looking to oust Maryland's Republican governor, Larry Hogan.

Both Gillum and Jealous would be the first African-American governors in their states' respective histories if elected in November.

Also on the list was Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D), who is running for Senate in Arizona, as well as incumbent Sens. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonTester to oppose Kavanaugh Florida Gov. Rick Scott: Kavanaugh “should be confirmed” to Supreme Court Senate GOP guards its majority as Dems spend big MORE (D-Fla.), Tammy Baldwin Tammy Suzanne BaldwinDems hold edge in Rust Belt Senate races: poll Conservative who's faced Kavanaugh accuser's lawyer calls her fair and reasonable Trump calls Kavanaugh accusations ‘totally political’ MORE (D-Wis.) and Tina Smith Tina Flint SmithElection Countdown: Trump confident about midterms in Hill.TV interview | Kavanaugh controversy tests candidates | Sanders, Warren ponder if both can run | Super PACs spending big | Two states open general election voting Friday | Latest Senate polls Farm bill must protect working lands conservation programs Kavanaugh becomes September surprise for midterm candidates MORE (D-Minn.).

Obama also endorsed a number of Democrats in competitive House races, including Jason Crow, who's looking to oust Rep. Mike Coffman Michael (Mike) Howard CoffmanMidterms put GOP centrists in peril House GOP cancels ad buys for vulnerable Republican House GOP group cuts financial support for Coffman, Bishop MORE (R-Colo.) in November, and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, the Democrat running against Rep. Carlos Curbelo Carlos Luis CurbeloMidterms put GOP centrists in peril Former TV journalist gives GOP rare dose of hope in Florida Dems see Kavanaugh saga as playing to their advantage MORE (R) in his South Florida district.

In a statement, the former president touted the diversity of Democratic tickets across the country and said he was "eager to continue making the case for why they deserve our votes this November."

"Our incredible array of candidates up and down the ticket, all across the country, make up a movement of citizens who are younger, more diverse, more female than ever before," Obama said.

Obama has maintained a relatively low political profile since leaving office last year. But last month, he delivered a stunning rebuke of President Trump Donald John TrumpKavanaugh polling: FBI on the hot seat Kanye West criticizes 13th Amendment on Twitter Feinstein calls on White House, FBI to release scope of Kavanaugh investigation MORE during a speech at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, decrying what he called the former real estate mogul's "radical" agenda.

"It’s not conservative. It sure isn’t normal. It’s radical," Obama said in the fiery address. "It’s a vision that says the protection of our power and those who back us is all that matters even when it hurts the country."