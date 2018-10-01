Obama announces endorsement for Ocasio-Cortez

Former President Obama announced Monday he's endorsing progressive House candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D).

Obama issued his support for the former organizer for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersWarren: I will consider running for president after the midterms Bernie Sanders calls for FBI to investigate whether Kavanaugh told truth in hearing Bannon predicts 'three-way race' in 2020 MORE' (I-Vt.) presidential campaign in his second wave of endorsements related to the upcoming midterm elections.

Ocasio-Cortez has received widespread attention from lawmakers since her upset victory over longtime Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-N.Y.) in a June primary election.

Her victory over Crowley, the fourth-ranking House Democrat, led to discussions over what type of leadership the Democratic Party should have in the future.

Obama is supporting a total of 260 Democratic candidates in his second list for U.S. Senate and U.S. House, governor and state legislature.

“The Democratic Party has always made the biggest difference in the lives of the American people when we lead with conviction, principle, and bold, new ideas. Our incredible array of candidates up and down the ticket, all across the country, make up a movement of citizens who are younger, more diverse, more female than ever before,” Obama said in a statement.

“They’re Americans who aren’t just running against something, but for something. They’re running to expand opportunity and restore the honor and compassion that should be the essence of public service. I’m proud to endorse so many of them today, and I’m eager to continue making the case for why they deserve our votes this November.”

Obama added that he focused on close races in which his support would make a "meaningful difference" this November. The official endorsements come two months after he endorsed 81 Democratic candidates in early August.

They also come as he campaigns around the country on behalf of Democratic candidates.