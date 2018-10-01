Poll: McCaskill running dead even against challenger in Missouri Senate race

Incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) is in a statistical dead heat against Republican challenger, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, according to a new CNN poll.

McCaskill has the support of 47 percent of likely voters in Missouri, while 44 percent are backing Hawley, according to the poll, within the margin of error of 4.3 percentage points.

The poll is consistent with recent surveys showing a tight race ahead of November's election.

McCaskill is considered vulnerable as one of 10 Senate Democrats up for reelection in states President Trump won in 2016.

Trump took Missouri by double digits in the 2016 election, but McCaskill is hoping Democrats' dissatisfaction with the president will boost her to victory.

Hawley, meanwhile, has earned Trump's praise and aligned himself with the president throughout his campaign.

The poll found that 51 percent of likely voters in Missouri approve of Trump's performance as president, higher than the national average.

McCaskill has also targeted Hawley on health care, criticizing him for his opposition to the Affordable Care Act. Hawley was among 20 state attorneys general who signed a lawsuit earlier this year seeking to block the implementation of former President Obama's signature health-care law.

The Cook Political Report rates the race between McCaskill and Hawley as a "toss-up." FiveThirtyEight rates it as leaning Democratic, giving McCaskill about a 60 percent chance to retain the seat.

The CNN poll results are based on interviews with 756 likely voters from Sept. 25 to 29.