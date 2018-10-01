GOP sets 2020 Charlotte convention for late August

The Republican National Committee (RNC) announced Monday that it will hold the party's 2020 convention in Charlotte, N.C., from Aug. 24 to 27.

RNC committee members previously voted unanimously to select Charlotte as the site of the party's next presidential convention, but the dates were unknown before Monday.

Lara Trump, President Trump Donald John TrumpKavanaugh polling: FBI on the hot seat Kanye West criticizes 13th Amendment on Twitter Feinstein calls on White House, FBI to release scope of Kavanaugh investigation MORE's daughter-in-law and senior reelection campaign adviser and, said in a statement announcing the dates that she is "incredibly proud" the convention will be held in Charlotte.

"As a native North Carolinian, I am incredibly proud that the 2020 Republican National Convention will take place in Charlotte in August 2020. Thanks to the support of Mayor Vi Lyles, our team is ready to get to work in this incredible city as we prepare to re-nominate President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceOn the cusp of a transformational space technology The Hill's Morning Report — Senate Judiciary panel to vote on Kavanaugh Judge: Pence’s gubernatorial office must turn over emails with Trump about Carrier jobs MORE to keep America great," she said.

The Charlotte City Council voted narrowly earlier this year to approve hosting the convention after opposition from some citizens put the city's bid in peril. The council voted 6 to 5 to approve the necessary preliminary contracts needed to host the convention.

Proponents of hosting the convention have cited the economic benefits that it would bring to the city.

The GOP was also previously considering Las Vegas as a host city before deciding on Charlotte, which hosted the Democratic convention in 2012.

Democrats have yet to determine where they will hold their convention in 2020, but they have narrowed their choice down to bids from Houston, Miami and Milwaukee.