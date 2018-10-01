GOP sets 2020 Charlotte convention for late August

The Republican National Committee (RNC) announced Monday that it will hold the party's 2020 convention in Charlotte, N.C., from Aug. 24 to 27.
RNC committee members previously voted unanimously to select Charlotte as the site of the party's next presidential convention, but the dates were unknown before Monday.
Lara Trump, President TrumpDonald John TrumpKavanaugh polling: FBI on the hot seat Kanye West criticizes 13th Amendment on Twitter Feinstein calls on White House, FBI to release scope of Kavanaugh investigation MORE's daughter-in-law and senior reelection campaign adviser and, said in a statement announcing the dates that she is "incredibly proud" the convention will be held in Charlotte.
"As a native North Carolinian, I am incredibly proud that the 2020 Republican National Convention will take place in Charlotte in August 2020. Thanks to the support of Mayor Vi Lyles, our team is ready to get to work in this incredible city as we prepare to re-nominate President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike PenceMichael (Mike) Richard PenceOn the cusp of a transformational space technology The Hill's Morning Report — Senate Judiciary panel to vote on Kavanaugh Judge: Pence’s gubernatorial office must turn over emails with Trump about Carrier jobs MORE to keep America great," she said.