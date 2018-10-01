Nelson expected to get a boost from Gillum in toughest reelection in years

Facing the toughest reelection of his 18-year old Senate career, Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonTester to oppose Kavanaugh Florida Gov. Rick Scott: Kavanaugh “should be confirmed” to Supreme Court Senate GOP guards its majority as Dems spend big MORE (D) is expected to get a boost from another name in the ballot: Florida's younger and more progressive gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum.

Appearing with Gillum name on the ballot could help Nelson overcome a challenge from Florida’s current Republican Gov. Rick Scott in November by bringing out more minority voters and progressive whites, according to multiple Democratic operatives in the state.

Little known before this year, Tallahassee's African-American mayor has gained strong momentum after unexpectedly winning the Democratic nomination for Florida governor in August with a strong progressive message.

Nelson and Gillum already appeared together at a Democratic "winning-ticket" rally shortly after the primary and at a separate event earlier this month.

In an interview with the Tampa Bay Times last month, Nelson acknowledged that Gillum, 39, had energized voters and could ultimately ramp up turnout in November.

"He's bringing a lot of new energy to the table and I think it's going to produce more African-Americans, I think it's going to produce more young people," he said.

"And hopefully I might have some value that I bring to the ballot as well."

Nelson has benefitted from having strong candidates in the Democratic ticket before. In 2012, he faced a challenge from Republican Connie Mack, who drastically outspent the senator.

But Nelson benefitted from strong turnout by a coalition of minority voters out to support President Obama's reelection bid, handing the president his second consecutive win in the state -- and helping the senator win a third term.

The three-term senator will now need many of those same voters to cast ballots for him in November, though in much more difficult circumstances.

Nelson is among 10 Senate Democrats seeking re-election this year in states won by President Trump Donald John TrumpKavanaugh polling: FBI on the hot seat Kanye West criticizes 13th Amendment on Twitter Feinstein calls on White House, FBI to release scope of Kavanaugh investigation MORE in 2016, and Democrats see holding onto the seat as vital to their goal of retaking control of the chamber in November.

He is due to debate Scott for the first time on Tuesday in a race seen as a "toss-up" by the non-partisan Cook Political Report. The RealClearPolitics average of polls shows a tight race, though three more recent surveys showed Nelson pulling ahead of Scott.

But voter turnout, especially among minority voters, tends to drop off in non-presidential election years.

Rep. Charlie Crist Charles (Charlie) Joseph CristFlorida’s lost summers: Toxic algae ‘emergency’ decades in the making Bill Nelson gears up campaigning as he seeks to prove naysayers wrong The Hill's Morning Report: As Trump talks, his lawyers sweat MORE (D-Fla.), for example, failed to amass the same support among African-American voters in his unsuccessful 2014 gubernatorial bid against Scott that Obama garnered two years earlier.

But as the first African-American to secure a major party’s nomination for the Florida governor’s mansion, Gillum could drive up support among the black and Latino voters that made up Obama’s winning coalition.

Obama also stepped into the fray on Monday, handing endorsements to both Nelson and Gillum as part of 260 endorsements across the country.

The Tallahassee mayor has campaigned on a strong progressive message, including expanding health care and ramping up spending on education.

Nelson, by contrast, has forged a moderate through a long political career that has included 12 years in the House.

That kind of record, though, makes it a two-way street for both Gillum and Nelson, according to strategists.

While Nelson would benefit from having Gillum’s name on the ballot among progressives, Gillum would also benefit as Nelson could bring out more moderate and independent voters in November that might not be motivated by Gillum’s brand of progressivism.

Nelson has help beyond Gillum.

Appearing at an event in Orlando – the epicenter of the Puerto Rican diaspora in Florida – on Monday, Nelson received the endorsement of Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, who called the senator a “great champion for the people of Puerto Rico.”

That support could be important given Nelson will likely need the heavy support of Hispanic voters, who make up roughly one-fifth of Florida’s electorate.

A recent poll, however, showed Nelson trailing Scott by 14 percent among Florida Hispanics – 52-38 percent.

Scott has strong favorability among Cuban-American voters, who tend to lean Republican, and also narrowly leads Nelson in favorability among Democratic-leaning Puerto Rican voters, according to the AARP/Univision/Bendixen & Amandi International poll.

Rosselló has also endorsed Gillum, even as he has also had kind words for Scott, commending his administration’s response to Hurricanes Irma and Maria, which ravaged Puerto Rico last year.

“I have to establish that Gov. Scott has also been a friend,” said Rosselló. “But I am here in spite of that because I believe in Bill Nelson.”

Democrats still believe Nelson can pull off a win.

Scott has outspent Nelson four-to-one in the race, according to their most recent federal filings, but many Democrats and Nelson allies argue that Scott has little to show for his spending given both are still running even in the polls.

Eric Jotkoff, a Democratic consultant who worked for Obama’s 2012 campaign in Florida, said that both Nelson and Gillum had successfully organized networks of voters across the state, and in doing so, have strengthened the party’s ticket as a whole.

That unity could help make the difference, Jotkoff argued, at a time when Scott and former Rep Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisFlorida GOP demands Gillum campaign fire staffer who wore shirt insulting red states Election Countdown: Kavanaugh allegations put GOP in tough spot | Republicans start to pull plug on candidates | Dems get early start in Iowa | O'Rourke defends Cruz after protesters interrupt dinner | Why Biden is the Democrat GOP most fears Clinton plans to campaign with Gillum in Florida MORE (R), who's running against Gillum in Florida, have kept more distance between each other.

“Right now with a month left in this race and ballots dropping too, you have a strong Democratic ticket led by Nelson and Gillum, while Republicans are so busy attacking each other,” he said.