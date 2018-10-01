Trump attacks potential 2020 Democratic challengers at rally

President Trump Donald John TrumpKavanaugh polling: FBI on the hot seat Kanye West criticizes 13th Amendment on Twitter Feinstein calls on White House, FBI to release scope of Kavanaugh investigation MORE on Monday attacked three of his potential Democratic challengers in the 2020 presidential election, criticizing at a Tennessee rally Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump again goes after Warren as 'Pocahontas' Warren: I will consider running for president after the midterms Socialism lies in the 'Land of Make Believe' with unicorns and fairies MORE (Mass.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerWarren: I will consider running for president after the midterms Republicans reject effort to subpoena Mark Judge Live coverage: Senate Judiciary to vote on Kavanaugh confirmation MORE (N.J.), as well as former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBiden: Midterm elections 'bigger than politics' Biden hits GOP for 'invective, blind rage and brute partisanship' in Kavanaugh hearing Election Countdown: Kavanaugh allegations put GOP in tough spot | Republicans start to pull plug on candidates | Dems get early start in Iowa | O'Rourke defends Cruz after protesters interrupt dinner | Why Biden is the Democrat GOP most fears MORE by name.

Trump, who was visiting Johnson City to support the Senate bid of Rep. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnSenate GOP guards its majority as Dems spend big The Hill's Morning Report — Senate Judiciary panel to vote on Kavanaugh Bredesen says he won't back Schumer for Senate Dem leader MORE (R-Tenn.), attacked Booker first, saying the former mayor "destroyed" the city of Newark, N.J.

"And see some of the things he wrote when he was young about women," Trump added, apparently referencing Booker's admission in a 1992 column while he was at Stanford University that he groped a classmate in high school.

Trump then said that Democrats "have moved so far left that Pocahontas is considered a conservative." Trump has often referred to Warren as "Pocahontas" as a criticism of her claims that she has Native-American ancestry.

"Elizabeth Warren. She said she’s considering a run for the presidency. Please, please run,” Trump added, his hands pressed together as if in prayer.

Trump then turned to Biden, sarcastically calling him a "real genius" and referencing comments that Biden has made suggesting that he would have fought Trump if they had gone to high school together.

"‘I want to challenge him to a fight behind the barn.’ Oh, I’d love that. Wouldn’t that be good?" Trump said. "... He’s another beauty. They’ve got some real beauties.”

Biden said in March that he would have "beat the hell out" of Trump had they gone to high school together over the "Access Hollywood" tape that surfaced during the 2016 presidential election in which Trump can be heard bragging about groping and kissing women without their consent.

Trump on Monday urged those at the rally to vote for Republicans in November's midterm elections.

“Democrats want activists, left-wing judges who will totally rewrite your laws, erase your borders and replace your values," Trump said. "You don’t want that in Tennessee. Republicans know that a judge’s job is to follow the law and deliver equal justice for all.”