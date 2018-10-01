Booker to headline Hollywood fundraiser: report

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerWarren: I will consider running for president after the midterms Republicans reject effort to subpoena Mark Judge Live coverage: Senate Judiciary to vote on Kavanaugh confirmation MORE (D-N.J.) will headline a fundraiser later this month in Hollywood, according to NBC News.

The fundraiser will officially be for his 2020 Senate reelection campaign, according to NBC News, but it is likely to fuel speculation that Booker is seeking the Democratic nomination for president in 2020.

NBC News reported that the fundraiser will be held at the home of Simon Kinberg, a Hollywood producer.

Booker is also scheduled to headline the Iowa Democratic party's fall gala on Saturday in Des Moines.

Booker, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, has seen his profile heighten in recent weeks amid the confirmation process of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Booker has been an outspoken critic of Kavanaugh and voted against confirming him in committee.

Booker told CNN in June that he’ll determine whether he's going to run for president in 2020 after the midterms.

"I'm not going to play coy. I'm sure after the midterm elections, I'll give it a look," Booker said. "But to me, my momentum, my energy, my focus is 2018 and making sure I get re-elected in 2020."

President Trump Donald John TrumpKavanaugh polling: FBI on the hot seat Kanye West criticizes 13th Amendment on Twitter Feinstein calls on White House, FBI to release scope of Kavanaugh investigation MORE attacked Booker during a campaign rally Monday night, claiming that the senator has "destroyed" the city of Newark, N.J., and telling those at the rally to "see some of the things he wrote when he was young about women."

The president was apparently referencing Booker's admission in a 1992 column while he was at Stanford University that he groped a classmate in high school.