Beto O'Rourke apologizes for 1991 college review discussing actresses' breasts and buttocks

Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke (D) on Monday apologized for writing a review of a Broadway musical in 1991 that detailed the actresses’ “phenomenally large breasts and tight buttocks.”

Politico on Monday resurfaced the review O’Rourke wrote when he was 19 years old for the Columbia Daily Spectator, the university’s student newspaper.

The review from the Oct. 10, 1991 edition of the paper was written under the byline Robert O’Rourke and offers a sharp critique of the musical “The Will Rogers Follies.”

O’Rourke criticized the “perma-smile actresses whose only qualifications seem to be their phenomenally large breasts and tight buttocks.”

He wrote that the entire performance was “one of the most glaring examples of the sickening excesses and moral degradations of our culture.”

O'Rourke said the show was “produced and directed in such a showy, glitzy, and ultimately, tacky manner, that one cannot help feeling disgusted throughout the show.”

The musical went on to win six Tony Awards, Politico noted.

O’Rourke issued an apology to Politico on Monday after the story was published.

"I am ashamed of what I wrote and I apologize. There is no excuse for making disrespectful and demeaning comments about women," he said after the story published.

Politico was first notified O'Rourke's review by an opponent of his Senate campaign against incumbent Ted Cruz (R-Texas).