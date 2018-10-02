Obama endorses Andrew Gillum in Florida governor race

Former President Obama on Monday endorsed Andrew Gillum, the Democratic nominee for Florida governor.

Obama released announced his endorsement of Gillum along with a list of 259 other candidates he was backing up and down the ballot.

“Andrew believes that health care is a right, not a privilege and he will make expanding Medicaid a priority on day one as governor,” Obama said on his backing the current Mayor of Tallahassee in a statement obtained by CNN.

Obama again made note of Gillum's commitment to health care later in the statement while also pointing to the gubernatorial hopeful's stances on education, the environment and economy.

“Andrew will expand access to affordable health care, protect Floridians with pre-existing conditions, invest in education, protect the environment and build an economy that works for all,” continued Obama.

Obama’s endorsement makes him the third heavy hitter backing the Florida Democrat.

Earlier this year, Gillum won the endorsement of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersObama announces endorsement for Ocasio-Cortez Sen. Sanders releases video comparing Kavanaugh's and Trump's response to sexual assault claims Warren: I will consider running for president after the midterms MORE (I), who also campaigned alongside the Tallahassee mayor in Tampa and Orlando during the Democratic primary.

Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonFBI’s 37 secret pages of memos about Russia, Clintons and Uranium One Internal poll shows Coffman in dead heat with Democratic challenger Clinton releases video encouraging people to vote, volunteer in swing districts MORE is also scheduled to campaign alongside Gillum in the coming weeks.

Polls have consistently shown Gillum holding a lead over former Rep. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisNelson expected to get a boost from Gillum in toughest reelection in years Gillum campaign staffer dismissed after tweet calling for Trump's execution surfaces Juan Williams: Trump is tearing the racial fabric MORE (R) in the race to replace Gov. Rick Scott (R). DeSantis, a vocal supporter of President Trump Donald John TrumpFlake: I sometimes feel like I'm 'without a party' Graham attacks NBC as ‘co-conspirator in the destruction of Kavanaugh’ Alex Trebek hosts gubernatorial debate in Pennsylvania MORE, stepped down from Congress last month to focus on the campaign.

A RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Gillum with a 4.5 point lead.