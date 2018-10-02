Obama endorses Trump accuser running for office in Ohio

Former President Obama on Monday endorsed Rachel Crooks, a Democrat who accused President Trump Donald John TrumpFlake: I sometimes feel like I'm 'without a party' Graham attacks NBC as ‘co-conspirator in the destruction of Kavanaugh’ Alex Trebek hosts gubernatorial debate in Pennsylvania MORE of sexual misconduct, for the Ohio state legislature.

Crooks was one of the 260 Democrats Obama threw his support behind in a second round of midterm endorsements.

Crooks, who is running to represent the state’s 88th District and would have to unseat two-term GOP incumbent Bill Reineke, called Obama’s endorsement an "incredible honor” in a statement obtained by Bustle.

"Having my campaign endorsed by President Obama, who himself once served in the state legislature, is an incredible honor," Crooks said.

"He is a man of integrity who served our country honorably for eight years, and now continues to inspire us with calls for hope and unity,” Crooks continued. “I share his progressive values and his vision for a government that reflects the people it serves. As state representative, I will work hard to advocate for all Ohioans and make positive changes for the people in my district."

Crooks, who grew up in Green Springs, Ohio, came forward with her accusation against Trump in the weeks leading up to the 2016 presidential election. She accused the president of forcibly kissing her when she was a 22-year-old receptionist working in Trump Tower in 2005.

Crooks's story was released just days after the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape, in which Trump brags about groping and kissing women without their consent, was made public.

The Ohio Democrat has repeatedly called for the president to be investigated over the numerous sexual misconduct claims against him.

During the 2016 election, over a dozen women came forward to accuse then-candidate Donald Trump of sexual harassment or assault. He has denied all the allegations.