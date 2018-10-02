Inslee not ruling out 2020 bid

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) is not ruling out a 2020 presidential bid, saying he believes Democrats need a nominee who prioritizes the issue of climate change, according to Politico.

“I think our country needs a Democratic Party to produce a nominee who’s going to really be committed to climate change and defeating climate change and creating a clean energy economic message and clean energy jobs," Inslee told the outlet. "I think we’ll need a candidate who will do that."

"Right now, I’m trying to help everybody in 2018,” Inslee added.

Inslee in June headlined an Iowa Democratic Party Hall of Fame dinner and he is planning to headline another event in the state in October, according to Politico.

He has emerged as a frequent critic of President Trump Donald John TrumpFlake: I sometimes feel like I'm 'without a party' Graham attacks NBC as ‘co-conspirator in the destruction of Kavanaugh’ Alex Trebek hosts gubernatorial debate in Pennsylvania MORE, which has led to plenty of speculation that he is preparing a possible run for the White House.

But he would face a number of better-known Democrats in what is expected to be a crowded primary if he chooses to run for the White House.

Inslee, the head of the Democratic Governors Association (DGA), has criticized the Trump administration over its "zero-tolerance" immigration policy, deregulatory stance on environmental issues, and gun control.

“There’s really a reason to be bullish on Democratic races across the country,” Inslee told Politico. “What is brewing is a massive rejection of the Trump anxiety and chaos.”