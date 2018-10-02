Poll: Republican Kemp has less than two-point lead in Georgia governor's race

Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp (R) has a narrow lead against former minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives Stacey Abrams (D) in the state’s gubernatorial race to replace retiring Gov. Nathan Deal (R).

Kemp has a 48-46.3 advantage over Abrams in a poll from Landmark Communications, Inc. released Monday, a difference that falls within the margin of error. About 2.3 percent of likely voters’ support Libertarian candidate Ted Metz.

The survey follows a poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Channel 2 Action News last month that also showed a tight difference within the margin of error.

The election represents a battle of the bases after both Kemp and Stacey defeated more establishment candidates in Georgia’s primary earlier this year.

Kemp has tied himself closely to President Trump Donald John TrumpFlake: I sometimes feel like I'm 'without a party' Graham attacks NBC as ‘co-conspirator in the destruction of Kavanaugh’ Alex Trebek hosts gubernatorial debate in Pennsylvania MORE, who endorsed him before the primary, and has released controversial ads touting hardline policies on hot button issues.

Brian Kemp is running for Governor of the great state of Georgia. The Primary is on Tuesday. Brian is tough on crime, strong on the border and illegal immigration. He loves our Military and our Vets and protects our Second Amendment. I give him my full and total endorsement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2018

“I got a big truck just in case I need to round up criminal illegals and take them home myself. Yup, I just said that,” he says in one ad.

He also released an ad in which he points a gun at an actor playing a teenage boy with a romantic interest in one of his daughters. The video was criticized for being insensitive toward a trend of school shootings.

I'm a conservative businessman with a 4-Point Plan to put hardworking Georgians first. I'm also the proud father of 3 teenage girls. Here's the thing: If you want to date one of my daughters, you better have respect for women & a healthy appreciation for the 2nd Amendment. #gapol pic.twitter.com/dQvvfk06Rh — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) April 27, 2018

Abrams, on the other hand, has ingratiated herself with the progressive wing of the Democratic Party and gathered endorsements from groups such as MoveOn.org Political Action and Our Revolution.

She’s also gathered endorsements from more establishment candidates such as former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaObama announces endorsement for Ocasio-Cortez The Texas Senate race should frighten the Republican Party The politics of not talking about Trump MORE and former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTrump attacks potential 2020 Democratic challengers at rally Biden: Midterm elections 'bigger than politics' Biden hits GOP for 'invective, blind rage and brute partisanship' in Kavanaugh hearing MORE, with whom she will be campaigning on Thursday.

The Cook Political Report rates the race as a “toss up.”

Landmark Communications, Inc. surveyed 964 likely Georgia voters on October 1. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 3.2 percent.