Tim Scott raises $6.1 million in Q2 fundraising 

by Caroline Vakil - 07/12/23 6:14 PM ET
Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-S.C.) presidential campaign announced Wednesday that he raised $6.1 million in the second quarter of fundraising for this year.

The campaign noted more than 53,000 unique donors have contributed to his campaign, and he’s received more than 75,000 contributions. Scott’s campaign manager, Jennifer DeCasper, said in a memo that he ended the second quarter with $21 million cash on hand.

“As he prepares to take the debate stage, it is clear he not only is the best messenger and most consistent conservative in the race, but also has the resources to win,” she wrote.

Scott’s fundraising, however, trails behind several top challengers, including former President Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. Trump’s joint fundraising committee, which includes his campaign and political action committee, brought in more than $35 million in the second quarter.

DeSantis’s campaign brought in $20 million while his super PAC has hauled in $130 million since its March rollout. 

Haley’s campaign brought in $7.3 during the second quarter while her super PAC brought in close to $19 million that quarter. 

The deadline for second-quarter fundraising figures to be reported to the Federal Election Commission is Saturday.

