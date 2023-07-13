trending:

Campaign

Gallego fundraises $3.1M in Q2 fundraising for Arizona Senate race

by Caroline Vakil - 07/13/23 9:30 AM ET
Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) is seen during a press conference on Thursday, May 25, 2023 to discuss the consequences to veterans if Congress does not raise the debt ceiling.

Rep. Ruben Gallego’s (D-Ariz.) campaign announced on Thursday that the Arizona Democrat had brought in $3.1 million in the second quarter of fundraising for this year in the race for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (I-Ariz.) Senate seat.

The campaign said Gallego had received over 105,000 contributions with a total of 58,533 donors giving in the second quarter. The average donation was $29 and 98 percent of the donations received were for $100 or under.

The Arizona Democrat has raised close to $7 million since he launched his campaign, including $3.7 million in the first quarter of fundraising. 

“For the second quarter in a row, over 50,000 people have chipped in what they could to support Ruben’s campaign because they know it’s time to elect a U.S. Senator who fights for Arizonans – not special interests or big corporations,” Gallego campaign manager Nichole Johnson said in a statement. 

“With two quarters of momentum and a strong foundation of grassroots support, we are the only team in this race that is built to win,” Johnson added.

Gallego is vying for Sinema’s seat, with Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb as the only major Republican contender in the race. Former gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) is expected to join the race later this year.

Sinema has not said whether she’ll run for her seat again. She changed her party status from Democrat to independent last year, though she largely caucuses with the Democratic party. 

The nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report rates the Senate race as a “toss up.”

