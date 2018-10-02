Hazmat team responds to substance mailed to Cruz campaign office in Texas

Authorities are investigating a piece of mail with a white powdery substance that was sent to Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzBeto O'Rourke apologizes for 1991 college review discussing actresses' breasts and buttocks Obama backs 260 Democrats in second wave of midterm endorsements Texas governor calls Beto O'Rourke 'cult-like' figure MORE's (R-Texas) campaign headquarters in Houston, a spokeswoman for Cruz's campaign said Tuesday.

Campaign staff reported the mail to authorities after opening it on Tuesday. A hazmat team and firefighters from the Houston Fire Department responded to the incident and were still at the scene early Tuesday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The campaign spokeswoman said Cruz's team can't say what the substance was.

The Houston Fire Department said on Twitter that two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday after being exposed to the substance. Neither of those people were members of Cruz's campaign staff, according to the spokeswoman.