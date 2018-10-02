800,000 people register to vote on National Voter Registration Day, setting new record

More than 800,000 people registered to vote on this year’s National Voter Registration Day, blasting through the campaign’s goal and setting a new record-high.

Brian Miller, executive director of Nonprofit VOTE, the group that runs the registration drive, told Time that the number was about twice as many as they expected.

“Some [of] us were saying, ‘Hey, maybe we’ll hit 400 or 500,000,” Miller told Time. “No one that I know of thought we would surpass 800,000 voter registrations. That surprised all of us.”

He added that the high number is likely a sign of heightened “interest” in the midterm elections in a tense political climate, though voter turnout usually declines during a midterm year.

“I think people are realizing that midterms do matter and that it’s vital for people to get engaged,” Miller said, adding that the group had “better coordination” and more partners, including Facebook and Twitter, allowing them to recruit more potential voters.

National Voter Registration Day, which took place this year on Sept. 25, only existed during one other midterm election year: 2014, during which 154,500 people registered to vote, according to Time.

The previous record was set in 2016, with 771,321 registering to vote. The holiday began in 2012.

Democratic groups and youth activists have been focusing heavily on voter registration this election cycle, hoping to increase turnout in their efforts to flip Congress.

Former first lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaMalia Obama makes first music video appearance Michelle Obama to lead Miami voter registration event with Kelly Rowland, Faith Hill Kathy Griffin lashes out at Tomi Lahren for Michelle Obama comment: ‘Go f--- yourself’ MORE is co-chairing voter registration group When We All Vote, which is hitting the road with a number of events featuring celebrities.

The survivors of the Parkland, Fla. school shooting have also urged young people to register to vote as part of their March For Our Lives movement.