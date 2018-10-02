Bloomberg to donate $20M to bolster Dem Senate candidates: report

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg plans to donate $20 million this week to the Democrats’ top Senate super PAC in the high-stakes battle for the Senate majority, according to The Washington Post.

Bloomberg, who’s considering a 2020 presidential run, is giving the high-dollar contribution to Senate Majority PAC (SMP) — a major player in the Senate races — about five weeks out from the midterm elections.

The former billionaire mayor has already pledged to spend $80 million to boost Democratic candidates, with most of that being used to help the party take back the House and specifically targeting suburban districts.

But Bloomberg now sees more of a path for Democrats in the fight for the Senate amid the fallout from the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

After the emotional, high drama hearing where Kavanaugh and one of his accusers, Christine Blasey Ford, testified about the allegations, Bloomberg believes Democratic voters are more motivated and can connect with female and swing voters.

“Mike was extraordinary disappointed in the Republican leadership in the Senate and feels increasingly passionate about changing it,” Bloomberg adviser Kevin Sheekey told the Post on Tuesday.

“And he’s already enthusiastic about the impact he’s having on House races and increasingly confident that he can contribute to a Democratic takeover.”

Bloomberg, a political independent, has also said that he plans to donate more money to support female candidates “than any individual ever.”

At an event late last month, he praised the woman behind the “Me Too” movement, saying that more women need to be elected to build on that progress.

"The fact is: empowering women also requires electing women to office," Bloomberg said at a recent event for EMILY's List.

"We're here today because we want not just to nominate, but to elect a record number of women to Congress.”

While Democrats are more confident about making big gains in the House, the party has been feeling more bullish about their chances in the Senate.

Republicans have a narrow 51-49 seat majority and have a favorable map since 10 Democratic incumbents are running for reelection in states that President Trump Donald John TrumpFlake: I sometimes feel like I'm 'without a party' Graham attacks NBC as ‘co-conspirator in the destruction of Kavanaugh’ Alex Trebek hosts gubernatorial debate in Pennsylvania MORE won in 2016.

But a number of those marquee Senate races are too close to call.

Senate Majority PAC has reserved $80 million on TV advertising in nine top Senate races—six where Democrats are on defense and three that they view as the party’s best pickup opportunities.