Suarez super PAC touts chance to have college tuition covered for $1 donations

A super PAC supporting Miami Mayor Francis Suarez’s candidacy for the GOP presidential nomination is offering donors the chance to have a year of college tuition covered if they donate $1 to his campaign.

“A.I. Francis Suarez here. I’ll cut to the chase. SOS America PAC is giving away a free year of college. Seriously. You can enter now for a chance to win a free year of college,” an AI version of Suarez says in a video shared by the pro-Suarez super PAC to supporters on Twitter.

“Higher education tuition and fees have more than doubled in 20 years, and Joe Biden’s infamous Bidenomics are only making things worse. Conservative Miami Mayor Francis Suarez knows the value of an education and has the proven record to increase access to institutions of higher education, like universities, technical and vocational schools through economic prosperity,” the AI version of Suarez adds.

The fundraising tactic comes more than a month before the GOP’s first presidential debate in Milwaukee. The Republican National Committee’s debate criteria requires candidates to notch at least 40,000 unique donors, including at least 200 unique donors from 20 or more states each.

Candidates also have to meet polling and pledge requirements in order to qualify as well. The tactic underscores how long shot candidates and those with less name recognition are resorting to creative tactics to rake in the necessary number of donors to qualify.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum’s campaign is giving out $20 gift cards to the first 50,000 people who donate $1 to his campaign while biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy is offering those who help secure donations for him a 10 percent stake in whatever they fundraise for him.