Rolling coverage: Nelson, Scott trade blows in Florida Senate debate

Florida Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonNelson expected to get a boost from Gillum in toughest reelection in years Obama backs 260 Democrats in second wave of midterm endorsements Tester to oppose Kavanaugh MORE (D) and Gov. Rick Scott (R) are squaring off in their first Senate debate on Tuesday.

President Trump Donald John TrumpFlake: I sometimes feel like I'm 'without a party' Graham attacks NBC as ‘co-conspirator in the destruction of Kavanaugh’ Alex Trebek hosts gubernatorial debate in Pennsylvania MORE narrowly won Florida in 2016 and Republicans are eyeing a takeover of Nelson’s seat as they seek to defend and expand their narrow majority in the Senate.

Scott, the two-term governor of Florida and former health care executive, has mounted an aggressive challenge for Nelson’s Senate seat. He’s so far outspent his Democratic opponent four-to-one this cycle, blanketing the state’s airwaves with ads going after the three-term incumbent.

But Nelson has risen in the polls in recent weeks and Democrats are betting that his decades-old reputation as a pragmatic lawmaker, as well as deep Democratic dissatisfaction with Trump, will propel him to victory in November.

The debate – the first of at least two – was taped earlier Monday and is set to air in both English and Spanish at 7 p.m. EST.

Nelson brings father of Pulse shooting victim to debate

7:29 p.m.

Nelson opened his comments on gun control with an emotional appeal, pointing to the attendance of Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was murdered at the Pulse Nightclub shooting in 2016.

Guttenberg has endorsed Nelson, who said he wanted to get assault rifles off the street and strengthen background checks.

Nelson portrayed Scott as a shill for the NRA.

"He has passed more NRA-backed legislation than any other governor in the history of this state. I hope, governor, that you will look Fred Guttenberg in the face and tell him that you are not going to support those policies that you have with the NRA," Nelson said.

Scott shot back that he supports the bill of rights, including the second amendment, and said he acted to fortify schools in the aftermath of the Parkland school shooting this year.

"Sen. Nelson wants to take away certain guns from law-abiding citizens," he said.

He also insinuated that some sort of cultural shift was behind an uptick in violence.

"Why do young men in this country not value life like they did when I was growing up?" he asked.

Nelson tears into Scott over health care record

7:23 p.m.

Nelson blasted Scott for failing to expand Medicaid in Florida under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), hitting him for instead wanting to repeal former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaObama announces endorsement for Ocasio-Cortez The Texas Senate race should frighten the Republican Party The politics of not talking about Trump MORE's signature health care law.

"Florida has more on the ACA than anybody else," Nelson said. "Almost 2 million people that have health care that never had health care before. And for seven years of the law, my opponent has wanted to kill it."

Scott insisted that he wants to protect people with pre-existing medical conditions. But he also called ObamaCare a "lemon law," saying that it should have been repealed immediately.

"What they said it was going to do, it didn’t do it," Scott said.

Candidates spar on immigration

7:10 p.m.

Nelson and Scott kicked off their debate with a bitter exchange over immigration.

Nelson opened with a call for comprehensive immigration reform, touting his vote for a 2013 bipartisan Senate measure that was never taken up by the House.

"You see children that are being taken away from their families at the border, which by the way, my opponent was silent on," Nelson said. "You see a situation where people are here constantly living in the shadows and what we should do is we should have a comprehensive immigration law."

Scott, after brief opening remarks in Spanish, responded by accusing Nelson of failing to take action on immigration over a 40-year career in politics and government. He said that Congress must work to secure U.S. borders and crack down on sanctuary cities, while protecting beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

"My opponent has had 40 years to do something on immigration and he has absolutely done nothing," Scott said.

Scott and Nelson trade barbs with first debate set to air

6:57 p.m.

Scott and Nelson went after each other on social media on Tuesday, before their pre-taped debate was set to air in the state.

Scott, who has hit the Democratic incumbent as a career politician without a meaningful record to show, sought to frame the debate as evidence of his claim while going after Nelson in a series of tweets.

Today’s debate showed that the difference between my record of getting results for Florida and @SenBillNelson’s 50 years inaction couldn’t be clearer.

Tune in at 7 on @Telemundo51 or https://t.co/MImlpZ4JMV to watch the full debate. — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) October 2, 2018

Nelson, meanwhile, went after Scott over the algae crisis in the state. The Democrat has sought to cast his GOP challenger as a liar who has tried to flee from his own record as a health care executive and governor.

In Telemundo, Rick Scott tries to blame the algae crisis he caused on his opponent. What? Here’s the truth: https://t.co/gwt640lap7 — Nelson for U.S. Senate (@NelsonForSenate) October 2, 2018

Tuesday's debate was held at the Telemundo 51 in Miramar and is being aired in Florida by the channel in Spanish. Some NBC stations will be webcasting the debate.