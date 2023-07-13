trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Texas Republican Monica De La Cruz rakes in $833K in second quarter

by Caroline Vakil - 07/13/23 3:37 PM ET
by Caroline Vakil - 07/13/23 3:37 PM ET
Monica De La Cruz

Rep. Monica De La Cruz (R-Texas) hauled in $833,000 in the second quarter of fundraising for this year as Republicans look to keep the House majority heading into 2024.

De La Cruz, who flipped the 15th Congressional District in Texas last cycle for the first time ever, ends the second quarter with more than $1 million cash on hand, according to figures first shared with The Hill. 

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude by the incredible support our campaign has earned. This shows that my positive vision for South Texas, hard work, and no-nonsense approach are resonating with our community,” De La Cruz said in a statement. 

“I’m proud to be working in a bipartisan manner to strengthen our local economy, build safe communities for our children, deliver for Border Patrol agents, and preserve Social Security and Medicare for our abuelitos. Washington, DC may be a telenovela, but down here somos familia,” she added.

The nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report rates De La Cruz’s South Texas seat as “likely Republican.” 

House Republicans hold a slim majority in the lower chamber, with Democrats only needing to net five seats next year to flip the House. 

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Legal experts see strong potential for Trump charges in Jan. 6 probe
  2. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  3. NATO delivers gut punch to Putin
  4. ‘Historically strong’ El Niño possible: What it means for winter
  5. Democrat asks Jordan to tell GOP lawmaker to ‘shut up’ during heated FTC ...
  6. Putin ‘already lost’ war in Ukraine, Biden says
  7. A historical low point for the Supreme Court
  8. Congressional Black Caucus vows to oppose Senate Judiciary’s consideration of ...
  9. New York court rules in favor of Democrats in redistricting battle
  10. White House warns reporter he may lose press pass over continued interruptions
  11. Hollywood actors strike as union negotiations fail
  12. Secret Service ends probe of White House cocaine discovery with no suspect
  13. 5 things to know about UPS strike as Teamsters contract talks fail
  14. Liberal justices caught up in Supreme Court ethics scrutiny
  15. House takes up hot-button amendments to defense bill: live coverage
  16. Not Sioux land: Understanding the fallacies behind Ben & Jerry’s ‘stolen ...
  17. Arizona steps up criminal probe of GOP in 2020 election: report 
  18. Democratic jitters grow over Cornel West’s third-party bid
Load more