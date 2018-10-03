Trump visiting 6 states in 10 days to push turnout for GOP candidates: report

President Trump Donald John TrumpFord's attorney fires back at Trump: 'He is a profile in cowardice' Five takeaways from Nelson and Scott's first debate O'Rourke hits Trump for mocking Ford testimony MORE will hold rallies in six states over the next 10 days to campaign for Republican House candidates, Reuters reported, citing an internal White House memo.

Trump, looking to energize Republican voters ahead of the midterms, will reportedly campaign for two House candidates in Minnesota on Thursday. He will then head to Kansas on Saturday, Iowa next Tuesday, Pennsylvania next Wednesday, Ohio next Friday and Kentucky next Saturday, according to Reuters.

The rallies in Minnesota, Kansas and Iowa are listed on Trump's campaign website, but the ones in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Kentucky are not.

Trump has held a number of rallies in recent weeks for Republican candidates for Senate and House seats, most recently campaigning Tuesday evening in Mississippi and Monday in Tennessee.

The GOP holds slim majorities in both chambers of Congress and is looking to fend off a "blue wave" from Democrats in November.

To win back the House, the Democrats would need to gain 23 seats in the midterms. Historically, the party that doesn't hold the White House is generally at an advantage in midterm House elections.

Democrats face an uphill battle in the Senate, where ten incumbent Democrats are up for reelection in states that Trump won in 2016. The Democrats would need to gain two seats to win back control of the chamber.