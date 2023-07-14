Biden raised over $72M in second quarter, doubling Trump’s haul

President Biden’s reelection campaign raised over $72 million in the second quarter of fundraising, the campaign released on Friday.

The team also reported on Friday that the campaign has $77 million in cash on hand, which is “the highest total amassed by a Democrat at any comparable point in history.”

Biden and Vice President Harris launched their reelection bid in April. These are the first numbers out of the campaign.

Biden outpaced former President Trump’s second quarter fundraising by more than double.

“The Biden-Harris team dramatically outraised the announced totals from every GOP candidate running for president, including Donald Trump by more than 2:1 and Ron DeSantis by more than 3:1,” the Biden campaign said in a statement.

Trump, the Republican frontrunner, hauled in more than $35 million in the second quarter. Trump’s second quarter numbers were roughly double what he brought in the first quarter of the year, when the former president raised over $18 million in the first three months of 2023.

The former president saw a boost in contributions after he was hit with criminal charges. His campaign said he raised $4 million in just 24 hours after he was indicted by a New York grand jury at the end of March.

Julie Chavez Rodriguez, the Biden-Harris campaign manager, bashed Trump’s so-called MAGA policies in touting the haul from her team.

“While Republicans are burning through resources in a divisive primary focused on who can take the most extreme MAGA positions, we are significantly outraising every single one of them — because our team’s strength is our grassroots supporters,” she said in a statement on Friday.

The Biden-Harris campaign said that more than 394,000 donors made over 670,000 contributions across all entities, which also includes the Democratic National Committee and joint fundraising committees. Also, 97 percent of all donations were less than $200, and the average grassroots donation was $39.

The campaign also touted that 30 percent of donors are new ones who didn’t contribute to Biden in 2020, and that the campaign has hosted 38 fundraisers since its launch in April. Biden himself has participated in multiple high-dollar fundraisers at the end of the second quarter, including in New York City, Silicon Valley, Calif., and Chicago.

In 2020, Biden’s campaign raised more than $1 billion. At the time, $700 million of that were from small-dollar donations and were online driven.

