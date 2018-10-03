Ellison says he's considering stepping down as deputy chair of DNC

Rep. Keith Ellison Keith Maurice EllisonThe supreme hypocrisy of Democrats' Kavanaugh strategy The Hill's Morning Report — Kavanaugh ordeal thrusts FBI into new political jam Attorney: Ellison abuse allegations are unsubstantiated MORE (D-Minn.) said Wednesday he's considering stepping down from his role as deputy chair of Democratic National Committee to focus on his bid to become the next attorney general of Minnesota.



"You know, I've been evaluating that recently so we'll see," he told WCCO radio.



"I need to put 100 percent of my time, energy and resources into the race and into my office, and so it's something I am taking consideration on. I'll put it like this though, I'll be 110 percent for Minnesota all the time every time without fail, so that's something that we are beginning to evaluate right now."



Ellison's campaign has recently been roiled by allegations he abused his ex-girlfriend, Karen Monaghan, in 2016.

The Minnesota Democrat has adamantly denied the accusations and has called on the House Ethics Committee to investigate the matter.



"I want to be transparent, I want to be cooperative, I mean I didn't do these that my ex-girlfriend accused me of so I just want to make sure that we get to that bottom of it and I hope to clear my name as soon as possible," he said.



Ellison noted an independent investigation launched by the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DLF) Party found the accusations to be unsubstantiated.



Monaghan has previously said she has video of an instance of abuse. Ellison has refuted that claim.

"Look, the DFL was not trying to look out for me, it was trying to look after itself to make sure it's brand was strong and make sure it got to the bottom of what happened, he said.