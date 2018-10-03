Trump Jr. to campaign for Cruz in close Texas Senate race

Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpTwo prosecutors leaving Mueller team Guilfoyle says she'd be open to White House job if Trump asks GOP senator suggests criminal referral for third Kavanaugh accuser's 'apparently false affidavit' MORE, is reportedly headed to Texas to campaign for GOP Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzO'Rourke hits Trump for mocking Ford testimony Overnight Defense: Suspicious substance found in mail sent to Pentagon | Secret Service intercepts letter to Trump | Russia gives Syria missile defense over US warnings Secret Service intercepts suspicious mail addressed to Trump MORE in his reelection bid for the Senate.

ABC News reported that the president's eldest son will be campaigning for Cruz — who ran against his father during the 2016 presidential election — on Wednesday at a rally in Wichita Fallas, roughly two hours outside of Dallas.

Trump is expected to be joined by his girlfriend, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, the outlet reported.

The report comes months after Cruz said he contacted the president to seek support in his reelection campaign.

Trump announced weeks later that he would hold a “major rally” for the Texas Republican as he continues to face a tough race against his Democratic challenger, Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeO'Rourke hits Trump for mocking Ford testimony Old Trump tweet criticizing Cruz spotted on truck going around Texas Obama backs 260 Democrats in second wave of midterm endorsements MORE.

"I will be doing a major rally for Senator Ted Cruz in October," Trump said in late August. "I’m picking the biggest stadium in Texas we can find. As you know, Ted has my complete and total Endorsement. His opponent is a disaster for Texas - weak on Second Amendment, Crime, Borders, Military, and Vets!"

Trump Jr.’s visit to Texas also reportedly precedes a campaign appearance from Vice President Pence, who is expected to campaign for Cruz at an event in Dallas in the coming week, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Though Texas hasn’t elected a Democrat to the Senate in decades, a number of polls have pointed to a narrowing margin between the two candidates.