Election Countdown: Dems raising millions in fight for House | Trump attacks potential challengers | GOP finalizes 2020 convention plans | Dems see Kavanaugh fight driving women voters to the polls | Bloomberg spending big for Senate Dems

Democratic House candidates' staggering fundraising hauls are yet another sign of the widening enthusiasm gap between the two parties weeks out from the midterm elections.

We won't see all fundraising reports until the Oct. 15 deadline, but here's a glimpse into the massive hauls Democrats are raising in the third quarter, which runs from July to September:

So far, California Democrat Andrew Janz tops the list with a jaw-dropping $4.3 million raised in the third fundraising quarter of 2018. Janz, a former county prosecutor, is running against Rep. Devin Nunes Devin Gerald NunesHillicon Valley: 50M affected by Facebook hack | Google CEO to testify on Capitol Hill | Tesla shares slump after SEC sues | House Intel votes to release Russia probe transcripts | Dem holds up passage of key intel bill Lawmakers fail to pass annual intel bill after key Dem objects House Intel votes to release Russia transcripts MORE (R-Calif.), the House Intelligence Committee chairman who's close allies with President Trump Donald John TrumpFord's attorney fires back at Trump: 'He is a profile in cowardice' Five takeaways from Nelson and Scott's first debate O'Rourke hits Trump for mocking Ford testimony MORE and represents a GOP stronghold in California's San Joaquin Valley.

Janz's high-dollar fundraising helps him compete in a tough district for Democrats. But it's still an uphill battle in California's 22nd district where Trump won by nearly 10 points and Nunes won reelection by more than 30 points in 2016.

Two Democrats -- Amy McGrath in Kentucky and Josh Harder in California -- have raised more than $3 million each. McGrath has $1.7 million in the bank, while Harder hasn't said his cash on hand.

McGrath is running in a hotly contested race against Rep. Andy Barr Garland (Andy) Hale BarrBlue wave? Dem candidates raise millions in battle for House It's time for the Fed to be made accountable for its actions GOP super PAC ad targets McGrath as ‘Pelosi liberal’ in Kentucky MORE (R-Ky.) in a district that Trump easily won by double-digits. And Harder is running against Rep. Jeff Denham Jeffrey (Jeff) John DenhamIn quest for majority, Dems swarm McCarthy’s home state Blue wave? Dem candidates raise millions in battle for House Midterms put GOP centrists in peril MORE (R-Calif.) in a seat that Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonIn quest for majority, Dems swarm McCarthy’s home state Overnight Defense: Suspicious substance found in mail sent to Pentagon | Secret Service intercepts letter to Trump | Russia gives Syria missile defense over US warnings Two prosecutors leaving Mueller team MORE carried in 2016.

To put this in perspective, these are Senate-level numbers. In the second fundraising quarter of 2018, just seven of the 26 Senate candidates running in competitive races raised more than $3 million.

Here's a breakdown of other House fundraising numbers that have been trickling out. Democrat Sean Casten, who's running against Rep. Peter Roskam Peter James RoskamBlue wave? Dem candidates raise millions in battle for House How the Trump tax law passed: The final stretch How the Trump tax law passed: Bipartisanship wasn't an ingredient MORE (R-Ill.), raised $2.6 million, while Democrat Sharice Davids, who's challenging Rep. Kevin Yoder Kevin Wayne YoderBlue wave? Dem candidates raise millions in battle for House Dems rebuild blue wall in Midwest The Hill's Morning Report — Where the Kavanaugh nomination stands MORE (R-Kan.) raised $2.7 million. Both are running in suburban districts that Clinton won.

According to McClatchy, Davids outraised Yoder by $1.6 million. The GOP congressman, who's running for a fifth term, raised $1.1 million in the third quarter, ending September with $1.3 million on hand.

Other Democrats who have surpassed the million-dollar mark: Dana Balter in New York, Betsy Dirksen Londrigan in Illinois and Aftab Pureval in Ohio.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren: Kavanaugh hearing reinforced decision to consider 2020 presidential bid Consumer bureau union chief says official should be fired over racism blog posts Inslee not ruling out 2020 bid MORE (D-Mass.) will give some thought to a 2020 White House run – just after the midterms are over. Her comments, made at a town hall event on Saturday, were among the firmest yet from a rumored Democratic presidential hopeful.

President Trump went after three potential Democratic challengers at a Monday rally. During a campaign event for Senate hopeful, Rep. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnTrump says only reason to vote Democrat is 'if you're tired of winning' Trump attacks potential 2020 Democratic challengers at rally The Hill's Morning Report — Where the Kavanaugh nomination stands MORE (R-Tenn.), the president launched attacks on Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerWarren: Kavanaugh hearing reinforced decision to consider 2020 presidential bid Inslee not ruling out 2020 bid The supreme hypocrisy of Democrats' Kavanaugh strategy MORE (D-N.J.), Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenWarren: Kavanaugh hearing reinforced decision to consider 2020 presidential bid Fox News CEO Scott, New Yorker's Farrow, ABC's McCain named to Variety power list Poll: Republican Kemp has less than two-point lead in Georgia governor's race MORE – all of whom are seen as prospective presidential candidates in 2020.

Washington Gov. Steve Inslee (D) isn't ruling out a 2020 bid, telling Politico that Democrats need a candidate who prioritizes climate change. He said: "I think our country needs a Democratic Party to produce a nominee who's going to really be committed to climate change and defeating climate change and creating a clean energy economic message and clean energy jobs."

Booker is slated to headline a fundraiser in Hollywood later this month. The event is expected to raise money for his 2020 reelection bid, but it's almost certain to fuel speculation that the first-term Democrat could be eyeing a possible White House run.

And as Democrats contemplate challenging Trump in 2020, Republicans have finalized plans for their national convention. The RNC announced Monday that the Republican National Convention (RNC) is set to take place in late August in Charlotte, N.C., from Aug. 24 to 27, 2020.

Missouri GOP Senate candidate Josh Hawley says he does not regret signing onto a lawsuit that would invalidate ObamaCare's pre-existing conditions protections as the state's attorney general. Majority Forward, a liberal super PAC, has released multiple ads attacking Hawley for his position on coverage for those with pre-existing conditions.

In that same conference call with reporters, Hawley called for a special counsel to investigate Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinPavlich: Discredited claims against Kavanaugh Two former Yale classmates withdraw support for Kavanaugh Graham: If Kavanaugh goes down under allegations, 'God help us all' MORE (D-Calif.) and her staff's handling of the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Hawley called on his opponent, Sen. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillThe Hill's Morning Report — Kavanaugh ordeal thrusts FBI into new political jam Poll: McCaskill running dead even against challenger in Missouri Senate race McCaskill challenger calls for special counsel to investigate Feinstein’s handling of Kavanaugh allegations MORE (D-Mo.), to back his call for a probe, but she decried it as a partisan tactic.

Democrats are betting that the confirmation fight over Kavanaugh will boost their support among women voters in November and through 2020, The Hill's Amie Parnes reports. "If there's anything to be gained... it will be massive turnout by women in the midterm election that could add seats to a Democratic House majority and even flip the Senate," said former Rep. Steve Israel Steven (Steve) J. IsraelDems see Kavanaugh fight driving women to polls If Trump winds up firing Rosenstein, Republicans face midterm disaster Polarization offers false choices on support for Israel MORE (D-N.Y.), who chaired the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonFive takeaways from Nelson and Scott's first debate Rolling coverage: Nelson, Scott trade blows in Florida Senate debate Poll: Gillum, Nelson running dead even in Florida races MORE (D-Fla.), facing one of the toughest re-election bids of his Senate career, is expected to get a boost from Andrew Gillum, his party's progressive, African-American nominee for Florida governor, The Hill's Max Greenwood reports. Gillum rode a wave of support from African-American voters and progressive whites in his August primary. That could help turn more voters out for Nelson in November.

Five weeks out, we're seeing a deluge of polls. Here's a roundup of Senate race polls:

--In North Dakota: Rep. Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerVulnerable House Republican unveils resolution on pre-existing conditions Poll: Democrat Heitkamp down 10 points to GOP challenger in ND Senate race The Hill's Morning Report — Kavanaugh ordeal thrusts FBI into new political jam MORE (R-N.D.) leads Sen. Heidi Heitkamp Mary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampHarvard students file complaints to prevent Kavanaugh from teaching at law school The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by Citi — FBI widens scope of Kavanaugh investigation | Nightmare vote for red-state Dems | Five weeks to midterms Flake on ‘sharp and partisan’ Kavanaugh remarks: 'We can’t have this on the court' MORE (D-N.D.) by 10 points in a new Gray TV poll, 51 to 41 percent. Eight percent are undecided.

--In West Virginia: Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinHarvard students file complaints to prevent Kavanaugh from teaching at law school Alicia Keys, Maggie Gyllenhaal among celebs planning Kavanaugh protest in DC The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by Citi — FBI widens scope of Kavanaugh investigation | Nightmare vote for red-state Dems | Five weeks to midterms MORE (D-W.Va.) is polling ahead of West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R) in a Gray TV poll, leading him 46 to 38 percent.

--In Missouri: McCaskill has a small lead over Hawley, within the CNN poll's margin of error, 47 to 44 percent.

In Colorado's sixth congressional district, Democrats and Republicans are releasing internal polling that shows very different races. From Democratic group End Citizens United, Rep. Mike Coffman Michael (Mike) Howard CoffmanInternal poll shows Coffman in dead heat with Democratic challenger Obama backs 260 Democrats in second wave of midterm endorsements The Hill's Morning Report — Where the Kavanaugh nomination stands MORE (R-Colo.) is trailing Democratic opponent Jason Crow by 11 points in a recent poll. Meanwhile, a poll conducted for Coffman's campaign has the race in a dead heat, with Crow leading by 1 point.

Republican candidates still lead among voters in Southern states, according to an NBC News/SurveyMonkey online poll out this week. Overall, 48 percent of respondents in the South said they planned to back GOP candidates compared to 43 percent who said they would vote for Democrats. One exception, however, is Georgia, where 47 percent said they would choose Democratic candidates and 43 percent would vote for Republicans.

Sen. Bob Menendez Robert (Bob) MenendezDems urge tech companies to remove 3D-gun blueprints Dem senators introduce resolution calling on Trump to stop attacking the press Booming economy has Trump taking a well-deserved victory lap MORE (D-N.J.) is leading his GOP opponent Bob Hugin by a narrow 2-point margin, according to a Stockton University poll released Monday. That's well within the survey's 4-point margin of error. The poll is the latest sign that the Senate race in New Jersey is tightening in a state that Trump lost handily in 2016. Still, most recent polls show the incumbent Democrat leading by wider margins. A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday gives Menendez an 11-point lead over Hugin.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is planning to donate $20 million to Senate Majority PAC (SMP), the top super PAC supporting Democratic Senate candidates, The Washington Post reports. The contribution comes after Bloomberg already pledged to spend $80 million to boost Democratic candidates in the midterms. Most of that has gone to helping the party in its efforts to retake control of the House.

Bloomberg also announced this week that he would double his commitment to LCV Victory Fund, the League of Conservation Voters' PAC, to $5 million. He'll also give an additional $1 million to support a clean energy ballot measure in Washington state.

The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), the Republican super PAC aligned with House Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanBlue wave? Dem candidates raise millions in battle for House Exclusive: New poll from Bannon group pushes hard-edged strategy for GOP The Hill's Morning Report — Where the Kavanaugh nomination stands MORE (R-Wis.), has raked in $132 million in fundraising so far this cycle, including $40 million since the beginning of July. That's the largest haul ever for the super PAC. By comparison, CLF raised $51 million in the entire 2016 election cycle.

--Oct. 5: North Dakota Senate debate in Fargo

--Oct. 8: Indiana Senate debate at Purdue University in Westville; Wisconsin Senate debate

--Oct. 12: Wisconsin Senate debate

--Oct. 4: Rochester, Minn. at 7:30 p.m. ET

--Oct. 6: Topeka, Kan. at 7:30 p.m. ET

--Oct. 9: Council Bluffs, Iowa at 7:30 p.m.

But first, a few things that won't be coming to a TV near you. Republicans have begun pulling ad reservations from a handful of GOP-held districts, a sign that the party is doubting its chances of holding onto some seats in a year in which Democrats are widely thought to have an edge.

The Hill's Reid Wilson reports that the National Republican Congressional Committee has cancelled more than $1 million in planned advertising boosting Rep. Kevin Yoder (R-Kan.) in Kansas's 3rd District. He's facing a tough challenge from Democrat Sharice Davids, a first-time candidate who stands to become the first Native American woman in Congress if she wins.

Yoder isn't the only one to see outside ad spending cut. Either the NRCC or the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) have pulled the plug on planned advertising in the districts of Reps. Keith Rothfus Keith James RothfusHouse GOP cancels ad buys for vulnerable Republican House GOP group cuts financial support for Coffman, Bishop On The Money: Trump signs spending bill, preventing shutdown | House votes to extend individual tax cuts | Tesla shares plunge after SEC charges Musk with fraud MORE (R-Pa.), Mike Coffman (R-Colo.), Mike Bishop (R-Mich.) and several others.

Michigan Senate candidate and veteran John James (R) launched his first TV ad of the general election that blames both parties for problems surrounding education, veterans issues and health care. He ends the ad, which doesn't mention his opponent Sen. Debbie Stabenow Deborah (Debbie) Ann StabenowCongress allows farm bill to lapse before reauthorization deadline Dems hold edge in Rust Belt Senate races: poll Congress prepares to punt biggest political battles until after midterms MORE (D-Mich.), saying: "I'm John James and I hate politics, but I approve this message because I love this country and I'm ready to serve."

Majority Forward, the 501(c)(4) affiliated with SMP, is rolling out a new ad in North Dakota's Senate race hitting Rep. Kevin Cramer (R) over Trump's ongoing trade war with China. Democrats in the state have seized on the trade war as they seek to hold onto Senate seat currently occupied by Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.).

Rep. Pete Sessions Peter Anderson SessionsOvernight Health Care -- Presented By National Partnership for Women & Families -- Vulnerable Republican unveils pre-existing conditions resolution | FDA conducts surprise inspection of e-cigarette maker | DHS watchdog examines 'zero tolerance' Vulnerable House Republican unveils resolution on pre-existing conditions Trump: Republicans' and my poll numbers would be higher if not for Mueller's 'witch hunt' MORE (R-Texas), who's considered among the most vulnerable House Republicans this cycle, introduced a resolution this week calling to protect people with pre-existing medical conditions. While the resolution is nonbinding, it's a sign of the lengths some Republicans are going to fend off attacks from Democrats, who have seized on failed GOP efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Democrats are surging in races across the Midwest as they seek to rebuild the so-called "blue wall" that came crashing down in 2016 when Trump stunned Democrats with wins in states, like Michigan and Wisconsin, The Hill's Reid Wilson reports. Now, voters in those states largely appear poised to hand a series of victories to Democrats, driven largely by dissatisfaction with the way Trump has handled in his job.

Roughly two months after he jumped into the midterms by backing 81 Democrats in races across the country, former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaFive takeaways from Nelson and Scott's first debate Mellman: Why Kavanaugh should withdraw Rolling coverage: Nelson, Scott trade blows in Florida Senate debate MORE handed endorsements to 260 more hopefuls nationwide. Among them: Florida gubernatorial hopeful Andrew Gillum, Nelson, and Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), who's running to succeed Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeSenate GOP coy on when final vote on Kavanaugh will happen Budowsky: The Klobuchar and Kavanaugh moment Kellyanne Conway: ‘I don’t plan to speak any further about’ past sexual assault MORE (R-Ariz.).

Some prominent Democrats did not make the list, like Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeO'Rourke hits Trump for mocking Ford testimony Old Trump tweet criticizing Cruz spotted on truck going around Texas Obama backs 260 Democrats in second wave of midterm endorsements MORE (D-Texas), who's challenging Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzO'Rourke hits Trump for mocking Ford testimony Overnight Defense: Suspicious substance found in mail sent to Pentagon | Secret Service intercepts letter to Trump | Russia gives Syria missile defense over US warnings Secret Service intercepts suspicious mail addressed to Trump MORE (R-Texas) for his Texas Senate seat. A spokesperson for Obama hinted, however, that it was a strategic decision. "President Obama is keenly aware that Republicans want nothing more than to invent a foil," the spokesperson told The Hill Monday.

