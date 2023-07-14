trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Christie says he’d fight Trump: ‘I’d kick his a–’

by Sarah Fortinsky - 07/14/23 1:27 PM ET
by Sarah Fortinsky - 07/14/23 1:27 PM ET
Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie
Greg Nash
Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie addresses the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference in Washington, D.C., on Friday June 23, 2023.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said he would fight former President Trump “anywhere he wants” and said if the two former allies were facing off in a match, “I’d kick his ass.”

“Come on. The guy’s 78 years old. I’d kick his ass,” Christie told Piers Morgan in an interview that aired Thursday, when asked who would win in a head-to-head fight. 

“Look, I’ll fight Donald Trump anywhere he wants, in any arena he wants – whether it’s on the debate stage or in the Octagon,” Christie later added.

Christie entered the 2024 GOP presidential primary race as Trump’s chief antagonist and has attacked the former president on a range of issues. Christie was one of Trump’s greatest allies until after the 2020 election, when Christie began publicly criticizing the former president.

Trump has been leading his fellow Republican candidates by double digits in recent polls. In a recent Morning Consult poll, Trump had the support of 56 percent of the GOP voters surveyed. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came in second at a distant 17 percent, followed by conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at 8 percent, and former Vice President Mike Pence at 7 percent.

Christie – along with former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott – received 3 percent of the support from respondents. 

The fighting match rhetoric comes as some high-profile figures have claimed on social media and elsewhere that they were prepared to fight their chief rivals. 

Twitter owner Elon Musk claimed he would be “up for a cage fight” against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who, in turn, tweeted “send me the location.”

“Vegas Octagon,” Musk responded.

Tags 2024 GOP presidential primary Chris Christie Donald Trump Piers Morgan

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Historically strong’ El Niño possible: What it means for winter
  2. House passes defense bill in big win for McCarthy, House GOP
  3. Hunter Biden’s lawyer tells Trump posts are putting family in danger
  4. Oppenheimer exits: Damon, Blunt, Murphy walk out of premiere as strike starts
  5. Trump blames Chris Christie for ‘mistake’ of nominating FBI director
  6. Biden administration announces $39 billion in student debt relief for 804,000 ...
  7. DeSantis faces potential make-or-break moment with first GOP debate
  8. Ex-Secret Service agent ‘not surprised’ about White House cocaine incident
  9. Majority of Republicans vote down Greene, Gaetz Ukraine bills
  10. Jan. 6 rioter sentenced to 7 years in prison for throwing spear-like object at ...
  11. Arizona Republican’s ‘colored people’ remark draws floor rebuke
  12. Freedom Caucus leaders signal support for defense bill
  13. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  14. Senators to offer amendment to require government to make UFO records public
  15. GOP passes amendments that threaten to doom defense bill
  16. Biden raised more than $72M in second quarter, doubling Trump’s haul
  17. Putin says ‘Wagner does not exist’ after meeting with Prigozhin, commanders
  18. GOP mulls retooling message as inflation rate plummets 
Load more