Cook Political Report shifts 7 more races towards Dems

Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election forecaster, shifted seven congressional races on Wednesday toward Democrats less than five weeks left before the midterm elections.

Among the shifts, Cook moved two races that were previously considered “toss-ups” to "lean Democrat."

One is the race in Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District, where Rep. Kevin Yoder Kevin Wayne YoderBlue wave? Dem candidates raise millions in battle for House Dems rebuild blue wall in Midwest The Hill's Morning Report — Where the Kavanaugh nomination stands MORE (R) is facing a tough reelection. The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) has canceled more than $1 million in advertising in the coming weeks that had been aimed at bolstering Yoder’s campaign.

Cook also reclassified Michigan’s 11th Congressional District as “lean Democrat” after it was previously considered a “toss-up.” Incumbent Rep. David Trott (R) is not seeking reelection, setting up a race between Haley Stevens (D) and Lena Epstein (R).

The site also shifted two races that previously "leaned Republican" to "toss-up." One involves Rep. Carlos Curbelo Carlos Luis CurbeloObama backs 260 Democrats in second wave of midterm endorsements Midterms put GOP centrists in peril Former TV journalist gives GOP rare dose of hope in Florida MORE's (R-Fla.) reelection bid, while the other involves Rep. Mia Love Ludmya (Mia) LoveNumber of GOP women in House could fall to World War II levels, Republican CEO says GOP lacks good funding mechanism for women candidates, says Republican CEO Utah group complains Mia Love should face criminal penalties for improper fundraising MORE's (R-Utah) campaign for a third term. Both are considered young, rising voices in the GOP.

Meanwhile, Rep. John Katko John Michael KatkoMidterms put GOP centrists in peril Cyberattacks are a constant fear 17 years after 9/11 House Republicans push for vote on Violence Against Women Act MORE (R) had his race moved from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican” amid a challenge from Democrat Dana Balter in New York's 24th Congressional District.

Balter recently announced that she raised more than $1.5 million last quarter, according to multiple reports.

Cook also shifted elections for Reps. Justin Amash Justin AmashRand Paul ramps up his alliance with Trump Ethics watchdog requests probe into Trump officials traveling to campaign events Kavanaugh’s views on privacy, Fourth Amendment should make Republicans think twice MORE (R-Mich.) and Elise Stefanik Elise Marie StefanikNumber of GOP women in House could fall to World War II levels, Republican CEO says GOP lacks good funding mechanism for women candidates, says Republican CEO Pelosi calls on Ryan to bring long-term Violence Against Women Act to floor MORE (R-N.Y.) from “solid Republican” to “likely Republican,” meaning that the districts could come into play in the case of massive Democratic gains in November.

We're also moving 2 other GOP seats out of solid at @CookPolitical:#MI03: Amash (R) - Solid R to Likely R#NY21: Stefanik (R) - Solid R to Likely R



Both incumbents are still heavily favored, but worth watching in a wave.

— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) October 3, 2018

Republicans are attempting to stave off a Democratic effort to retake control of the House and Senate in November.

Democrats need to pick up 23 seats in the House to reclaim the majority, and must gain two seats in the Senate to secure a majority there.

A RealClearPolitics average of generic congressional ballot polls shows Democrats with a roughly 7-point lead.