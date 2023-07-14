Pence to report haul of $3.8 million since launching 2024 bid

Former Vice President Mike Pence’s campaign raised roughly $1.2 million in the three weeks since he launched his 2024 bid for the Republican presidential nomination.

An adviser said between his campaign’s haul and the roughly $2.6 million raised by Committed to America, a super PAC backing the former vice president’s bid, Pence raised $3.8 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Pence launched his campaign for president on June 7, giving himself just 23 days to raise money ahead of the deadline for the second quarter. His relatively modest haul in the first few weeks of the campaign reflects how he is still trying to gain traction in a crowded GOP primary field, particularly when compared to the fundraising reports of competitors.

Former President Trump’s joint fundraising committee — which includes his campaign and political action committee — brought in more than $35 million in the second quarter.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) campaign brought in $20 million in the second quarter.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who launched his campaign two weeks before Pence, raised $6.1 million in the second quarter.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s campaign reported raising $7.3 during the second quarter.

Pence and other candidates will need to secure donations from at least 40,000 individuals in order to qualify for the first GOP primary debate in late August, based on criteria established by the Republican National Committee.

Candidates are required to submit their fundraising totals from the second quarter by 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, July 15.

Pence’s campaign has focused heavily on Iowa, where the former vice president and his team believe he will be able to connect with the large evangelical base of voters while traveling to all 99 counties in the state and building up infrastructure on the ground.

The former Indiana governor has also sought to draw a contrast with Trump in the early weeks of his campaign. He called out his old running mate for his record on government spending, arguing the former president has turned his back on the anti-abortion movement after the end of Roe v. Wade, and criticized Trump for his praise of dictators like Russian President Vladimir Putin.

That has yet to translate to a significant bump in polling, however. A Fox News poll conducted in late June found Pence running in third place with 4 percent support, well behind Trump at 53 percent and DeSantis at 21 percent.

A Morning Consult survey released this week that will count toward qualifying for the first primary debate showed Pence polling at 7 percent, behind Trump, DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.