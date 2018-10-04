Dems announce third-quarter fundraising bonanza

© iStock
House Democrats are on a fundraising tear in the final stretch of the midterm cycle, lending a big last-minute boost to their chances of flipping the chamber in November’s elections.
More than 80 Democratic candidates have each raised more than $500,000 dollars in the third quarter of the year, which ended on Sept. 30, and eight of those have raised more than $3 million, the head of the Democrats’ campaign arm announced on Thursday.
ADVERTISEMENT
The numbers, which in some races rival the fundraising hauls of much more prominent Senate candidates, are raising eyebrows even among Democratic operatives, who attribute the 11th-hour financial bonanza to the grassroots enthusiasm of the Democratic base in the age of President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump: 'The US is with Kavanaugh all the way' Sasse: I encouraged Trump to pick someone other than Kavanaugh Sasse: Trump's rhetoric on Ford 'wrong' but not surprising MORE.
“Those numbers are incredible,” Rep. Ben Ray Lujan (N.M.), chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) told a small gathering of reporters at a Bloomberg editorial roundtable in Washington.
“It shows you where there’s a lot of energy and momentum, and that’s predominately grassroots fed and fueled.”
Lujan declined to name the individual candidates pulling in the big figures, but some campaigns have already released their numbers.
Amy McGrath, who’s challenging GOP Rep. Andy BarrGarland (Andy) Hale BarrElection Countdown: Dems raising millions in fight for House | Trump attacks potential challengers | GOP finalizes 2020 convention plans | Dems see Kavanaugh fight driving women voters to the polls | Bloomberg spending big for Senate Dems Blue wave? Dem candidates raise millions in battle for House It's time for the Fed to be made accountable for its actions MORE in Kentucky, and Josh Harder, who’s pitted against Rep. Jeff DenhamJeffrey (Jeff) John DenhamElection Countdown: Dems raising millions in fight for House | Trump attacks potential challengers | GOP finalizes 2020 convention plans | Dems see Kavanaugh fight driving women voters to the polls | Bloomberg spending big for Senate Dems In quest for majority, Dems swarm McCarthy’s home state Blue wave? Dem candidates raise millions in battle for House MORE (R) in California, have both brought in more than $3 million for the quarter — mammoth figures for House races where seven-figure hauls are highly unusual.
In Illinois, GOP Rep. Peter Roskam Peter James RoskamElection Countdown: Dems raising millions in fight for House | Trump attacks potential challengers | GOP finalizes 2020 convention plans | Dems see Kavanaugh fight driving women voters to the polls | Bloomberg spending big for Senate Dems Blue wave? Dem candidates raise millions in battle for House How the Trump tax law passed: The final stretch MORE is facing a tough race against Democrat Sean Casten, who raised $2.6 million in the third quarter. And in Kansas, Democrat Sharice Davids pulled in $2.7 million in her challenge to four-term Rep. Kevin YoderKevin Wayne YoderCook Political Report shifts 7 more races towards Dems Election Countdown: Dems raising millions in fight for House | Trump attacks potential challengers | GOP finalizes 2020 convention plans | Dems see Kavanaugh fight driving women voters to the polls | Bloomberg spending big for Senate Dems Blue wave? Dem candidates raise millions in battle for House MORE (R).
Election handicappers Sabato’s Crystal Ball and Cook Political Report shifted the Yoder race to “leans Democratic" this week.
All told, according to Lujan, 82 Democratic candidates have raised more than $500,000 for the quarter. Of those, 74 have pulled in more than $750,000; 60 have topped $1 million; 30 have surpassed $2 million; and eight have exceeded $3 million.
“Past cycles you would consider a $400,000 quarter for a House candidate to be very strong,” said Meredith Kelly, a DCCC spokeswoman.
Optimism from party leaders is hardly unusual heading into elections — indeed, it’s virtually a part of the job description to demonstrate confidence and boost morale among the party base, even in the toughest cycles.
But this year, Democrats have the wind at the backs for a host of reasons.
Trump’s approval rating, for one, is hovering in the low 40s. The DCCC is outpacing its Republican counterpart by millions of dollars in the fundraising race.
And historically, the party in power has been clobbered in midterm cycles, losing seats in 36 of the 39 midterm cycles stretching back more than 150 years. The average loss, according to the Sabato analysts, is an enormous 33 seats.
The Democrats, who lost the House in a 2010 election wave, need to flip a net 23 seats to recapture the Speaker’s gavel.
The DCCC, Lujan said, is currently spending money in 77 districts. And the group is closely monitoring the spending of its campaign allies, like the House Majority PAC, in order to “stretch our dollars as far as we can.”
“We have to be smart about our investments,” Lujan said. “We have to maximize every dollar.”
Lujan ticked off a number of tight races he’ll being eying closely on election night as a gauge for how well the party will fare across the country.
Among those contests are districts held by GOP Reps. Bruce PoliquinBruce Lee PoliquinOvernight Health Care: Arkansas scraps Medicaid for thousands | Uninsured rate steady in Trump's first year | GOP counters ObamaCare attacks with talk of Medicare GOP uses Sanders’s Medicare plan in attacks on Democrats GOP lawmaker urges people to wear New Balance instead of Nike over Kaepernick deal MORE (Maine), Claudia Tenney (N.Y.), John FasoJohn James FasoGOP sacrifices women and House Republicans with Kavanaugh plan New NRCC ad calls black New York Dem candidate ‘Big City Rapper’ 'Law & Order: SVU' star wins court case, gets on ballot in NY congressional district MORE (N.Y.), Leonard LanceLeonard LanceGOP sacrifices women and House Republicans with Kavanaugh plan Vulnerable House Republican unveils resolution on pre-existing conditions Midterms put GOP centrists in peril MORE (N.J.), Tom MacArthurThomas (Tom) Charles MacArthurMidterms put GOP centrists in peril NJ Republican has plan to win in November: Embrace Trump How the Trump tax law passed: Obstacles quickly emerge MORE (N.J.) and Brian FitzpatrickBrian K. FitzpatrickMidterms put GOP centrists in peril Centrists pledge to withhold support for Speaker unless House rules change Cook Political Report moves 5 GOP-held seats towards Dems MORE (Pa.).
“I don’t know that I have a bellwether district, but would I would say is picking up two seats out of New Jersey, and four seats out of Pennsylvania at the beginning of the night [would] show it’s going to be a good night for Democrats,” he said.
Lujan is predicting the Democrats will win back the chamber, but declined to put a number on the seats he’s expecting to flip.
“I’m not operating under any wave assumptions. All that I’m concentrating on is winning back the majority, he said.
He emphasized that Democrats are taking nothing for granted.
“We need to finish this, and we need to run through the tape,” he said. “I’m confident we’re in a position to do it. I’m confident we’ll win the majority.
“I just know it’s going to be a fight every day between now and elections.”
Tags Brian Fitzpatrick Bruce Poliquin Leonard Lance Tom MacArthur Peter Roskam Donald Trump Jeff Denham Kevin Yoder Andy Barr John Faso