trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Pence says abortion should be banned for nonviable pregnancies

by Nick Robertson - 07/15/23 4:07 PM ET
by Nick Robertson - 07/15/23 4:07 PM ET
Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence
Greg Nash
Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence points as he addresses the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference in Washington, D.C., on Friday, June 23, 2023.

Former Vice President Mike Pence said abortions in the case of nonviable pregnancies should be banned, taking a hard stance on abortion policy, which has served as an emphasis of his campaign.

“I’m pro-life. I don’t apologize for it,” Pence said in a recent interview. “I just have heard so many stories over the years of courageous women and families who were told that their unborn child would not go to term or would not survive. And then they had a healthy pregnancy and a healthy delivery.”

Pence is the only GOP presidential candidate to publicly support a national abortion ban at six weeks. One in three women confirm their pregnancies past the six-week mark, according to a November 2021 study published in the journal Contraception. He has also supported bans on birth control and pushed a 15-week abortion ban as a bare minimum.

“I want to always err on the side of life,” he said. “I would hold that view in these matters because … I honestly believe that we got this extraordinary opportunity in the country today to restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law.”

Pence has made abortion rights a tent pole of his campaign and has previously said the issue is “more important than politics.”

Medical experts and abortion rights advocates have criticized the pledge, saying that forcing women to carry nonviable pregnancies to term carries unnecessary health risks.

“One of the things that you cannot understate is the difficulty for a woman to carry a nonviable pregnancy,” said Alan Peaceman, professor emeritus of obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine in an interview with The Associated Press. 

“It is psychological torture to go out in the world, for people to see your pregnancy — and people will come up to you and want to talk about your pregnancy. And that puts the woman in a terrible position that nobody should be in unless they chose to be in that position,” he added.

Campaigns for former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. DeSantis, the two leading candidates in the GOP race, did not say whether their candidates would back a similar measure, according to The AP.

Nonviable pregnancies have become a notable political topic since the Supreme Court in 2022 overturned the legal precedent set by Roe v. Wade, removing federal protections for abortion access. 

Abortion is banned in 21 states, with six week bans in place in Georgia and Iowa. DeSantis signed a six-week ban into law in Florida in April, but it is being challenged in court.

Pence has received the third-most support among GOP candidates in polling averages, about 7 percent.

Tags 2024 election 2024 GOP presidential primary 6 week abortion ban abortion access abortion rights Donald Trump Mike Pence nonviable pregnancy pregnancy loss Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Ex-Secret Service agent ‘not surprised’ about White House cocaine incident
  2. ‘Historically strong’ El Niño possible: What it means for winter
  3. 2024’s Social Security COLA increase might be slightly larger than last ...
  4. Kari Lake: ‘I believe I’m the only one who can win’ Arizona Senate race
  5. Tucker Carlson aggressively questions Pence over Jan. 6, 2021
  6. Kari Lake’s team ordered to pay more than $122K in sanctions over Maricopa ...
  7. Many Gen-Xers facing retirement ‘nightmare’ due to lack of savings: report
  8. Republican problems on race add up
  9. Appeals court rules Catholic school can fire counselor over her same-sex ...
  10. Judge upholds stringent Oregon gun control law as constitutional
  11. Russia investigating if North Korean test missile crashed in its waters
  12. Carlson interview with Tate highlights far-right’s effort to redefine ...
  13. Geraldo Rivera says he was ‘very offended’ by Tucker Carlson’s portrayal ...
  14. Abortion ballot measures set the stage ahead of 2024
  15. Five non-climate reasons why danger of extreme heat is rising
  16. Oppenheimer exits: Damon, Blunt, Murphy walk out of premiere as strike starts
  17. George Will: Trump and DeSantis will be GOP primary losers
  18. 4 dead in Atlanta-area shooting, suspect at large: police
Load more