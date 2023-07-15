Christie raises over $1.6 million in first month of campaign: FEC filing

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) raised about $1.65 million for his 2024 presidential campaign since officially launching his bid for the Republican nomination just less than a month ago.

Christie’s campaign revealed its second quarter fundraising numbers in a filing to the Federal Elections Commission on Saturday, the deadline for federal campaigns to provide its figures. The filing shows that Christie’s campaign had about $1.59 million cash on hand and spent about $66,000 in operating expenditures as of June 30, the end of the quarter.

He has sought to position himself as a chief opponent and critic of former President Trump, the frontrunner for the GOP presidential nomination, in a race that has not seen many attacks on the former president.

The former governor has also vowed to be on the debate stage for the first Republican primary debate next month to challenge Trump and called on him to also participate as the former president has signaled he might not attend.

Christie only joined the race in early June but touted a major fundraising success when he told CNN’s Anderson Cooper in an interview earlier this week that he has reached 40,000 unique donors and at least 200 in 36 states. That surpasses the fundraising threshold for candidates to qualify for participation in the debate.

They also need to reach at least 1 percent in three national polls or in two national polls and two out of four of the early voting states in the GOP contests and pledge to support the eventual nominee.

NBC News also reported that the super PAC supporting the former governor’s candidacy, Tell It Like It Is PAC, raised almost $5.9 million between the time Christie entered the race and the end of the quarter.

The outlet reported that sources familiar with the Christie campaign said his 2016 run only brought in 16,000 donors overall during the entire campaign.