Campaign

Sinema reports $1.6M in Q2 fundraising amid looming questions over potential reelection bid

by Caroline Vakil - 07/15/23 9:01 PM ET
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) leaves after discussing Title 42 ending at midnight with reporters alongside Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) on Thursday, May 11, 2023 and the effect on southern border states with an increase in crossing, apprehensions and issues housing those have made the journey.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) raised $1.6 million in the second quarter of fundraising for this year as questions remain over whether the Arizona independent will run for another Senate term.

That second quarter fundraising figure includes close to $680,000 from individual contributions to her campaign. She ends the quarter with $10.7 million cash on hand. 

The money raised by Sinema this quarter is more than what Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb (R) reported for this quarter, which was about $607,000. 

But the figures were lower than what Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) reported for this cycle, which was $3.1 million. He ended the quarter with 3.7 million cash on hand.

Sinema has not yet said whether she’ll run for another Senate term, though The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this year that she was gearing up for another run. Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is also eyeing a potential bid.

If Sinema runs, that would set up a three-way race and avoid teeing up an awkward primary against Gallego.

