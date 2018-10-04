Republican PAC releases poll showing Hawley with wide lead over McCaskill

A pro-Josh Hawley super PAC on Thursday released a poll showing the Missouri attorney general with an eight-point lead in his Senate race against incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.).

Hawley has the support of 52 percent of voters, while 44 percent back McCaskill, according to the poll published by Missouri Rising Action and conducted by Jim McLaughlin of McLaughlin & Associates.

Hawley's lead is a reversal from the PAC's previous poll published in June that showed McCaskill with a slight edge over Hawley.

The poll is inconsistent with other recent polling showing a tight race ahead of November's election.

The poll also found that 41 percent of voters have a favorable view of Hawley, compared to 33 percent who have an unfavorable view of him.

McCaskill's favorability ratings are worse, the poll found, with 42 percent of respondents saying they view her favorably and 51 percent viewing her unfavorably.

The poll was based on interviews with 600 voters from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2. The poll had a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

Missouri Rising Action is a super PAC "dedicated to supporting Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley and defeating Senator Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillSenate passes key cyber bill cementing cybersecurity agency at DHS GOP candidate Hawley releases ad slamming Senate "circus" on Kavanaugh nomination Election Countdown: Dems raising millions in fight for House | Trump attacks potential challengers | GOP finalizes 2020 convention plans | Dems see Kavanaugh fight driving women voters to the polls | Bloomberg spending big for Senate Dems MORE in the 2018 U.S. Senate race," according to its website.

Other recent polls have shown McCaskill with a narrow lead or in a dead heat in the race. A CNN poll published Monday showed a statistical tie, with McCaskill holding a lead that was within the poll's margin of error.

McCaskill is considered vulnerable as one of 10 Senate Democrats up for reelection in states President Trump won in 2016. Trump took Missouri by double digits in the 2016 election.

Hawley, meanwhile, has earned Trump's praise and aligned himself with the president throughout his campaign.