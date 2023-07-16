trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

RFK Jr. accused of antisemitism, racism after remarks about COVID, Ashkenazi Jews

by Sarah Fortinsky - 07/16/23 9:12 AM ET
by Sarah Fortinsky - 07/16/23 9:12 AM ET
Robert Kennedy Jr. seen in Washington, D.C. (John Lamparski/Getty Images, FILE)

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is facing accusations of antisemitism and racism after reportedly repeating unsubstantiated conspiracy theories linking COVID-19 to Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people.

According to audio obtained by the New York Post, Kennedy claimed during a press event at an Upper East Side restaurant last week that COVID-19 was a genetically engineered bioweapon that could have been “ethnically targeted” to prevent deaths of Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people. 

“There is an argument that it is ethnically targeted. COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately,” Kennedy reportedly said. “COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.”

“We don’t know whether it was deliberately targeted or not but there are papers out there that show the racial or ethnic differential and impact,” Kennedy added, according to the Post.

Kennedy’s remarks met fierce backlash from members of his party.

Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison tweeted that Kennedy’s remarks did not reflect the views of the party. 

“These are deeply troubling comments and I want to make clear that they do not represent the views of the Democratic Party,” Harrison said.

“Hard to imagine a son who has done more to dishonor his father’s name than RFK Jr.,” Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) tweeted.

And Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) said on Twitter that Kennedy’s comments represented “Vile antisemitic tropes and Sinophobia” and insulted “countless families who lost loved ones to the virus.”

The Anti-Defamation League, meanwhile, slammed the remarks in a statement, writing, “The claim that COVID-19 was a bioweapon created by the Chinese or Jews to attack Caucasians and black people is deeply offensive and feeds into sinophobic and anti-semitic conspiracy theories about COVID-19 that we have seen evolve over the last three years.”

After the criticism, Kennedy said on Twitter that the Post’s report was “mistaken” and he “never, ever suggested that the COVID-19 virus was targeted to spare Jews.” 

“I do not believe and never implied that the ethnic effect was deliberately engineered,” Kennedy added.

Tags 2024 presidential election Jaime Harrison Ritchie Torres

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump seeks unprecedented delays as he battles prosecution 
  2. Ex-Secret Service agent ‘not surprised’ about White House cocaine incident
  3. Winners and losers from the second fundraising quarter
  4. Pence says abortion should be banned for nonviable pregnancies
  5. Trump accuses DeSantis of neglecting Florida as insurers flee: ‘We want him ...
  6. Asian American lawmakers split over end to affirmative action
  7. Kari Lake’s team ordered to pay more than $122K in sanctions over Maricopa ...
  8. RFK Jr. attempts to walk back controversial remarks that COVID-19 was ...
  9. Appeals court rules Catholic school can fire counselor over her same-sex ...
  10. Are Airbnbs allowed to have hidden cameras? How to know if someone is watching
  11. Paying the price: Let market forces end the fossil fuel era
  12. 2024’s Social Security COLA increase might be slightly larger than last ...
  13. Judge upholds stringent Oregon gun control law as constitutional
  14. Many Gen-Xers facing retirement ‘nightmare’ due to lack of savings: report
  15. Woman accused of attacking police during Capitol riot sentenced to six years in ...
  16. Tucker Carlson aggressively questions Pence over Jan. 6, 2021
  17. Chris Wallace spars with RNC chair over 2020 fake electors drama
  18. ‘Historically strong’ El Niño possible: What it means for winter
Load more