Campaign

Trump calls RFK Jr. ‘a very smart person’

by Brett Samuels - 07/16/23 10:28 AM ET
Former President Donald Trump
Greg Nash
Former President Donald Trump addresses the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Former President Trump in a new interview praised Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a “very smart person” as the Democratic presidential candidate has courted controversy with comments about vaccines and the war in Ukraine.

“He’s a very smart person. I know a lot of the members of that family, and he’s a very smart guy. And he’s hit a little bit of a nerve. And a lot of Democrats I know want to vote for him,” Trump said in an interview on “Sunday Morning Futures” broadcast on Fox News.

Kennedy, who announced his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination earlier this year, has garnered significant media attention as he polled in double digits in several surveys after launching his 2024 bid.

But the son of the late Robert F. Kennedy has been at the center of controversy in recent days, particularly over his comments about the COVID-19 vaccine, which he claimed was “ethnically targeted” to attack “certain races disproportionately.” 

“COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately,” Kennedy said in a video obtained by the New York Post. “COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.”

Several lawmakers and Jewish groups slammed the long shot Democratic candidate over the remarks on Saturday. 

Trump, who has indicated he won’t participate in the Republican primary debate next month, also noted on Fox News Kennedy Jr. likely won’t have a chance to debate President Biden.

“Number one, Biden can’t debate him because he’s not capable,” Trump said. “And number two, why would he debate him for that reason, but why would he debate him if he’s probably got [the nomination] locked up.”

Biden has opened up a wide lead on Kennedy Jr. in early voting states and in national surveys in recent weeks.

Democratic strategists have largely chalked up Kennedy’s early polling successes to name recognition, but noted that his views on vaccines, guns, the war in Ukraine and other issues are out of step with Democratic voters. Democrats have also argued that Kennedy’s campaign is being boosted by conservatives.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

