Campaign

Trump says 2024 running mate could be one of his primary opponents

by Brett Samuels - 07/16/23 10:45 AM ET
Former President Donald Trump
Greg Nash
Former President Donald Trump addresses the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Former President Trump in a new interview said he would consider some of his 2024 GOP primary rivals as potential running mates or Cabinet members if he wins back the White House.

Trump on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures” singled out entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) for praise, though he did not specify whom he would consider as a running mate.

“I think Vivek has done a very good job, frankly. I think some others have done a good job,” Trump said.

Asked by host Maria Bartiromo if his running mate could be among those in the 2024 field, Trump replied, “possibly.”

“You have some good people on the stage actually. I think you have some very talented people,” Trump said. “I’ve been impressed by some of them. Some of them I’m very friendly with, actually.”

“I think you have good potential Cabinet members, too,” Trump added.

Bartiromo also asked if Scott was among those Trump would consider.

“I think he’s a very good guy. We did opportunity zones together…Tim is very good,” Trump said. “I mean, I could see Tim doing something with the administration, but he’s right now campaigning, and I’m sure Tim and everybody else would say I’m only interested in one, but Tim is a very talented guy and you have other very talented people.”

Trump has consistently held a wide lead in national GOP primary polls with the Iowa caucuses roughly six months away.

A Morning Consult poll released last week showed Trump polling at 56 percent, 39 points ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who was at 17 percent. Ramaswamy polled at 8 percent, followed by former Vice President Mike Pence at 7 percent.

Conservative commentator Glenn Beck during a panel on the sidelines of an Iowa evangelical event on Friday predicted Trump would pick Ramaswamy as a running mate.

