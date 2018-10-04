Biden to headline rally for Donnelly in Indiana

Sen. Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyOvernight Health Care — Presented By National Partnership for Women & Families — Senate sends opioid package to Trump's desk | Drug companies fear Dem Congress | Premiums for employer plans rise Senate sends bipartisan package to fight opioid epidemic to Trump's desk GOP sacrifices women and House Republicans with Kavanaugh plan MORE’s (D-Ind.) campaign announced in a press release Thursday that former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenElection Countdown: Dems raising millions in fight for House | Trump attacks potential challengers | GOP finalizes 2020 convention plans | Dems see Kavanaugh fight driving women voters to the polls | Bloomberg spending big for Senate Dems Five things to know about the FBI's Kavanaugh investigation An unlikely Ugandan hero emerges MORE will headline an early voting rally with Donnelly on Oct. 12.

Donnelly is running in a tight reelection race against businessman and former state lawmaker Mike Braun. He is one of ten Democratic senators running in states President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: 'The US is with Kavanaugh all the way' Sasse: I encouraged Trump to pick someone other than Kavanaugh Sasse: Trump's rhetoric on Ford 'wrong' but not surprising MORE won in 2016. Trump won Indiana by nearly 20 points.

The president, who has a net-positive approval rating in Indiana of 52-46 according to a Fox News poll released Wednesday, endorsed Braun and rallied with him in August.

Will be going to Evansville, Indiana, tonight for a big crowd rally with Mike Braun, a very successful businessman who is campaigning to be Indiana’s next U.S. Senator. He is strong on Crime & Borders, the 2nd Amendment, and loves our Military & Vets. Will be a big night! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2018

The race is among the tightest of the ten seats Democrats are defending. The Fox News poll showed Donnelly with a two-point edge among registered voters, which is within the poll’s margin of error. The Cook Political Report rates the race as a “toss up.”

It is widely speculated that Biden has presidential aspirations of his own. He is frequently mentioned as a prospective 2020 candidate and has campaigned with various other Democratic candidates in their midterm campaigns.

Republicans have a slim 51-49 majority in the Senate but are only defending about three competitive seats this cycle. Democrats hope to defend as many of their seats as possible if they hope to flip control of the upper chamber after November.