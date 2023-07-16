Biden campaign touts fundraising numbers, knocks Republicans’ totals

President Biden’s campaign touted its recent fundraising successes and knocked Republican candidates for an “embarrassing lack of enthusiasm” for their campaigns, in a statement Sunday.

Biden’s campaign raked in $72 million in the most recent financial disclosure report, bringing the total cash on hand to $77 million. Former President Trump, a Republican presidential candidate, reported raising more than $35 million in the second quarter. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a GOP presidential candidate, raised $20 million.

“The numbers are in, and there’s no hiding the stunning and embarrassing lack of enthusiasm for the Republican candidates running for president. President Biden and Vice President Harris significantly out-raised the entire GOP field last quarter, out-raising Donald Trump by more than 2:1 and Ron DeSantis by more than 3:1,” the Biden-Harris campaign’s communications director, Michael Tyler, said in a statement.

“Not only are the Republican candidates raising significantly less money than Team Biden-Harris, they are spending significantly more competing against each other in a bruising primary contest,” Tyler continued.

Biden’s campaign numbers include the backing of the Democratic National Committee – an advantage neither Republican candidates, nor the two long-shot Democratic candidates, have.

Democratic candidate Marianne Williamson raised more than $920,000 in the recent quarter. Democratic candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. raised $6.3 million this past quarter.