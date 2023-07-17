Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose launches bid for Senate

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) announced on Monday that he’s launching a U.S. Senate campaign, setting up a three-way GOP primary as Republicans look to take on Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) next fall.

“I’ve always believed with hard work and focus that anything is possible. But lately, it feels like our country is slipping away from us,” LaRose said in a one-minute ad launching his campaign.

“Rising prices are hurting families, and open borders bringing in drugs and crime. Parents are being cut out of their children’s education. As a dad to three young girls, I know something has to change. Someone needs to step up and take on the fight,” he added.

LaRose joins two other major Republican candidates in the race for Brown’s seat – businessman Bernie Moreno and state Sen. Matt Dolan (R). Moreno was endorsed by Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) in May.

Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), who chairs the Senate GOP campaign arm, told CBS News last week that his group is planning to stay neutral in the primary – a notable development given his group has waded into Republican Senate primaries in other states.

Brown is among three Senate Democrats up for reelection next year who represent states that former President Trump won in 2020.

The nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report rates Brown’s seat as a “toss up.”